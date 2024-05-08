Menu
Search
Subscribe
Revenue and Taxation

“Top Nigerian Banks Witness 66% Surge in Customer Deposits Despite Economic Challenges”

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

At the close of December 2023, customer deposits in leading deposit money banks soared to N76.04 trillion, marking a significant 66 percent increase from N45.81 trillion recorded in December 2022. Despite the prevailing inflationary trends and other economic hurdles in the country, this surge underscores a remarkable growth in confidence within the banking sector.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The banks driving this surge include Zenith Bank Plc, Access Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCo) Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, and Wema Bank Plc, alongside Sterling Bank Plc, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, and FCMB Group Plc.

Analysis of financial statements for the full year 2023 reveals UBA leading the growth trajectory with a staggering 90.3 percent surge to N14.89 trillion, followed closely by Zenith Bank Plc with a 69 percent increase to N15.17 trillion. Access Bank secured the third spot with a 65.6 percent growth, reaching N15.32 trillion, while Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc and GTBank followed suit with 65.5 percent and 65.2 percent increases respectively.

Notable growth was also observed in Wema Bank, FCMB Group, Fidelity Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc, and Sterling Bank Plc, showcasing an optimistic trend amidst economic challenges. David Adonri, Vice Chairman of Highcap Securities, attributes this growth to enhanced confidence in the banking sector, fueled by the resolution of cash scarcity issues and substantial increases in FAAC Allocations, potentially driven by deposits from sub-national governments.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
“Bamidele Olumilua University Expels Students Involved in Bullying Incident”
Next article
There Were Many Manipulations, Fraudulent Approvals Under Buhari, Now Affecting Nigeria – Ex-Minister, Shittu
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Lagos Agricultural Sector Contributes N7 Trillion Annually to GDP

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Lagos State's Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, revealed...

“14-Day Ultimatum Issued to Dangote, Bua, Lafarge, and Others to Address Cement Price Surge”

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
House Summons Cement Manufacturers Over Price Hike The House of...

“Debt Drains Nigerian Power Sector: Plant Capacity Falls Despite 12,249MW”

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Despite having 27 power plants connected to the National...

“Over 4,800 Export Containers Trapped at Lagos Port, Threatening Government Revenue Drive”

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The government's efforts to boost its non-oil revenue face...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Lagos Agricultural Sector Contributes N7 Trillion Annually to GDP

Agriculture 0
Lagos State's Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, revealed...

“14-Day Ultimatum Issued to Dangote, Bua, Lafarge, and Others to Address Cement Price Surge”

Infrastructure 0
House Summons Cement Manufacturers Over Price Hike The House of...

“Debt Drains Nigerian Power Sector: Plant Capacity Falls Despite 12,249MW”

Infrastructure 0
Despite having 27 power plants connected to the National...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Lagos Agricultural Sector Contributes N7 Trillion Annually to GDP

Kudirat Bukola - 0