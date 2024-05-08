Menu
Search
Subscribe
Election Views

There Were Many Manipulations, Fraudulent Approvals Under Buhari, Now Affecting Nigeria – Ex-Minister, Shittu

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

“Former Communications Minister Alleges Manipulations and Fraudulent Approvals During Buhari Administration”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has raised concerns over alleged manipulations and fraudulent approvals that occurred under the immediate past administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

In an interview on Channels TV on Tuesday, Shittu, who served under the Buhari government, responded to claims that the previous administration resorted to printing money to sustain the economy. He expressed his belief that certain individuals close to the former Nigerian president exploited their positions for personal gain, leading to a detrimental impact on the country’s economy.

According to Shittu, many of the manipulations and approvals that took place were not authorized by President Buhari himself and did not receive his attention. He emphasized that there were instances where individuals leveraged their relationships with the President and collaborated with the then-Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor to carry out these actions.

Shittu’s remarks shed light on the challenges and complexities faced during the Buhari administration, suggesting a need for greater transparency and oversight to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
“Top Nigerian Banks Witness 66% Surge in Customer Deposits Despite Economic Challenges”
Next article
Microsoft Set To Close Nigerian Office, 200 Jobs At Risk – Report
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Lagos Agricultural Sector Contributes N7 Trillion Annually to GDP

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Lagos State's Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, revealed...

“14-Day Ultimatum Issued to Dangote, Bua, Lafarge, and Others to Address Cement Price Surge”

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
House Summons Cement Manufacturers Over Price Hike The House of...

“Debt Drains Nigerian Power Sector: Plant Capacity Falls Despite 12,249MW”

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Despite having 27 power plants connected to the National...

“Over 4,800 Export Containers Trapped at Lagos Port, Threatening Government Revenue Drive”

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The government's efforts to boost its non-oil revenue face...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Lagos Agricultural Sector Contributes N7 Trillion Annually to GDP

Agriculture 0
Lagos State's Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, revealed...

“14-Day Ultimatum Issued to Dangote, Bua, Lafarge, and Others to Address Cement Price Surge”

Infrastructure 0
House Summons Cement Manufacturers Over Price Hike The House of...

“Debt Drains Nigerian Power Sector: Plant Capacity Falls Despite 12,249MW”

Infrastructure 0
Despite having 27 power plants connected to the National...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Lagos Agricultural Sector Contributes N7 Trillion Annually to GDP

Kudirat Bukola - 0