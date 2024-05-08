There Were Many Manipulations, Fraudulent Approvals Under Buhari, Now Affecting Nigeria – Ex-Minister, Shittu

“Former Communications Minister Alleges Manipulations and Fraudulent Approvals During Buhari Administration”

Former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has raised concerns over alleged manipulations and fraudulent approvals that occurred under the immediate past administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

In an interview on Channels TV on Tuesday, Shittu, who served under the Buhari government, responded to claims that the previous administration resorted to printing money to sustain the economy. He expressed his belief that certain individuals close to the former Nigerian president exploited their positions for personal gain, leading to a detrimental impact on the country’s economy.

According to Shittu, many of the manipulations and approvals that took place were not authorized by President Buhari himself and did not receive his attention. He emphasized that there were instances where individuals leveraged their relationships with the President and collaborated with the then-Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor to carry out these actions.

Shittu’s remarks shed light on the challenges and complexities faced during the Buhari administration, suggesting a need for greater transparency and oversight to prevent such occurrences in the future.

