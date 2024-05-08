Menu
Search
Subscribe
Infrastructure

Senate moves to Investigate Delay in Completion of $18.5 Billion Abuja Centenary Economic City Project

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

The Senate, on Tuesday, May 7, formed a seven-member ad-hoc committee to probe the factors hindering the conclusion of the $18.5 billion Abuja Centenary Economic City project, a decade after its initiation.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Tasked with evaluating the original public-private partnership agreement, the committee is mandated to propose necessary amendments to facilitate the project’s smooth and timely completion within a specified timeframe.

Furthermore, the Senate called upon the federal government to prioritize the revitalization of the Centenary City initiative by extending appropriate support, resolving regulatory challenges, and addressing any other obstacles. This move is deemed essential considering the project’s potential economic benefits to Nigeria and its populace after ten years of stagnant progress.

The Senate’s resolutions emerged following deliberations on a motion titled “Urgent Need to Revive and Complete the Stalled Centenary City Project to Realize Its Economic and Developmental Potential” during plenary.

Spearheaded by Senator Ashiru Yisa, the Deputy Senate Leader representing APC – Kwara South, the motion underscores the significance of the Abuja Centenary Economic City project, which was launched in 2014 under a public-private partnership arrangement aimed at establishing a modern urban center akin to Dubai in commemoration of Nigeria’s amalgamation centennial celebration.

Further details will be provided shortly.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Nigeria to Introduce Stricter Regulations to Tackle Illegal Digital Asset Trading, SEC Chief Says
Next article
CBN: Repatriated Oil and Gas Export Proceeds Can Settle Tax Obligations and Contractor Invoices In-Country
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Lagos Agricultural Sector Contributes N7 Trillion Annually to GDP

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Lagos State's Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, revealed...

“14-Day Ultimatum Issued to Dangote, Bua, Lafarge, and Others to Address Cement Price Surge”

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
House Summons Cement Manufacturers Over Price Hike The House of...

“Debt Drains Nigerian Power Sector: Plant Capacity Falls Despite 12,249MW”

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Despite having 27 power plants connected to the National...

“Over 4,800 Export Containers Trapped at Lagos Port, Threatening Government Revenue Drive”

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The government's efforts to boost its non-oil revenue face...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Lagos Agricultural Sector Contributes N7 Trillion Annually to GDP

Agriculture 0
Lagos State's Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, revealed...

“14-Day Ultimatum Issued to Dangote, Bua, Lafarge, and Others to Address Cement Price Surge”

Infrastructure 0
House Summons Cement Manufacturers Over Price Hike The House of...

“Debt Drains Nigerian Power Sector: Plant Capacity Falls Despite 12,249MW”

Infrastructure 0
Despite having 27 power plants connected to the National...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Lagos Agricultural Sector Contributes N7 Trillion Annually to GDP

Kudirat Bukola - 0