River crisis: LG chairmen dare Fubara, vow to remain in office after tenure expiration

Rivers State Local Government Chairmen Support Call for Governor’s Impeachment

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) Rivers State Chapter, comprising 21 Local Government Area (LGA) chairmen, has thrown its weight behind the All Progressives Congress (APC) in urging the Rivers State House of Assembly to promptly initiate impeachment proceedings against Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

Speaking at a press briefing in Port Harcourt, Hon. Allwell Ihunda, ALGON Chairman for Rivers State and Port Harcourt City LGA, condemned Governor Fubara’s actions, alleging that he has unlawfully withheld LGA allocations since April. This, according to Ihunda, demonstrates executive rascality and a disregard for democratic principles and the Rule of Law.

Ihunda highlighted the Governor’s failure to convene the Joint Account Allocation Committee Meeting (JAAC), necessary for funds’ release to LGAs, as a key concern. He labeled Fubara’s directive to compile salary vouchers directly, bypassing elected LGA Chairmen, as an unconstitutional attempt to usurp local governance.

Accusing Fubara of seeking to dismantle the constitutionally guaranteed system of Local Government, Ihunda called for immediate action from the State House of Assembly to curb the Governor’s alleged excesses.

ALGON further underscored the urgency of the situation, citing an ongoing Federal High Court order to maintain the status quo regarding LGA allocations. They called upon President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Government to intervene, emphasizing the need to preserve governance and order in Rivers State.

Additionally, ALGON’s Legal Adviser, Chief Hon. Dr. Irastus Awoto, affirmed that democratically elected Chairmen would not vacate office after their tenure, citing legal provisions allowing them to stay for an additional six months pending new elections. Awoto condemned threats of forced eviction from office, labeling them as invitations to anarchy.

As Rivers State grapples with these tensions, the fate of Governor Fubara and the integrity of local governance remain subjects of heated debate.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...