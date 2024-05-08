Menu
Protecting Nigerian Families from Malaria with Long-Lasting Insecticide Nets

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Malaria remains a significant public health challenge in Nigeria, particularly in regions like Maikunkele locality, Niger State. However, the adoption of Long-Lasting Insecticide Nets (LLINs) has brought about positive changes for families, including that of Mr. Unguwar Ayuba.

Mr. Ayuba, a resident of Maikunkele locality, shares his family’s success story with LLINs, emphasizing their role in preventing illnesses and saving money. Previously spending a substantial amount on malaria treatment, Mr. Ayuba now enjoys peace of mind knowing his family is protected from mosquito bites.

The LLIN initiative, spearheaded by the Niger State Government and its partners such as the World Health Organization (WHO), aims to eliminate malaria by 2030. These nets, treated with insecticides, not only repel mosquitoes but also contribute to reducing mosquito populations, thereby curbing the spread of malaria within communities.

While Nigeria has made significant progress in combating malaria, especially in reducing malaria-related deaths, vulnerable groups like children under five and pregnant women still require preventive measures. WHO, in collaboration with the Nigerian government, continues to provide technical support and guidance to achieve national malaria elimination goals.

As Nigeria commemorates World Malaria Day, the call to accelerate efforts in malaria control and prevention becomes crucial. With collective action and unwavering commitment, Nigeria aims for a malaria-free future, ensuring equitable access to life-saving interventions for all.

