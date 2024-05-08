President Tinubu Returns After Two-Week Diplomatic Tour

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria following a comprehensive two-week tour abroad. Departing Abuja on April 23, Tinubu’s journey included a diplomatic invitation from Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, where discussions on economic and diplomatic matters took precedence. Arriving back at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at approximately 1:45 am, Tinubu’s return was confirmed by Special Adviser Bayo Onanuga via a tweet on Wednesday morning.

During his time in the Netherlands, Tinubu engaged in high-level discussions with Prime Minister Rutte and had separate meetings with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. Additionally, he participated in the Nigerian-Dutch Business and Investment Forum, emphasizing bilateral economic ties.

From the Netherlands, President Tinubu traveled to Saudi Arabia to attend a Special World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh, focusing on global development strategies under the theme “Global collaboration, growth, and energy for development.”

Following the summit, Tinubu embarked on a private visit, reportedly including a stop in London. While no official statement detailed these further engagements, sources within the Presidency confirmed his presence in the UK capital.

