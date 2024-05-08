Menu
Search
Subscribe
Election Views

President Tinubu Returns After Two-Week Diplomatic Tour

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria following a comprehensive two-week tour abroad. Departing Abuja on April 23, Tinubu’s journey included a diplomatic invitation from Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, where discussions on economic and diplomatic matters took precedence. Arriving back at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at approximately 1:45 am, Tinubu’s return was confirmed by Special Adviser Bayo Onanuga via a tweet on Wednesday morning.

During his time in the Netherlands, Tinubu engaged in high-level discussions with Prime Minister Rutte and had separate meetings with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. Additionally, he participated in the Nigerian-Dutch Business and Investment Forum, emphasizing bilateral economic ties.

From the Netherlands, President Tinubu traveled to Saudi Arabia to attend a Special World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh, focusing on global development strategies under the theme “Global collaboration, growth, and energy for development.”

Following the summit, Tinubu embarked on a private visit, reportedly including a stop in London. While no official statement detailed these further engagements, sources within the Presidency confirmed his presence in the UK capital.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Impounded MT Prestigious Vessel Allegedly Used for Crude Oil Theft Still in Our Custody – Nigerian Navy
Next article
ECOWAS sourcing $2.4b to raise counter-terrorism troops in Nigeria, others
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

River crisis: LG chairmen dare Fubara, vow to remain in office after tenure expiration

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Rivers State Local Government Chairmen Support Call for Governor's...

Nigerian Actress, Ovularia Dies At 81

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Elizabeth Evoeme, popularly known as Ovularia...

BREAKING: Army pulls out of Okuama

Naija247news Naija247news -
BOMADI—The Nigerian military has pulled out of Okuama community...

Nigerian Government Dismisses Binance Bribery Allegation as Diversionary Tactic

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
  The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

River crisis: LG chairmen dare Fubara, vow to remain in office after tenure expiration

South South 0
Rivers State Local Government Chairmen Support Call for Governor's...

Nigerian Actress, Ovularia Dies At 81

Lifestyle News 0
May 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Elizabeth Evoeme, popularly known as Ovularia...

BREAKING: Army pulls out of Okuama

Top Stories 0
BOMADI—The Nigerian military has pulled out of Okuama community...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

River crisis: LG chairmen dare Fubara, vow to remain in office...

Yetunde Kolawale - 0