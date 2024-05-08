Menu
Police kill two suspected kidnappers, rescue three Indians in Ogun

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ogun State Police Command Neutralised two suspected kidnappers terrorising travellers on the Sagamu-Ijebu Ode-Benin expressway in a gun duel.

This is contained in a statement on Tuesday, in Abeokuta, by Omolola Odutola, the command’s spokesperson.

Ms Odutola, a superintendent of police, said that the suspects were killed during a rescue operation carried out by personnel of the command to rescue some abducted Indian nationals.

She disclosed that the police, during the operations and with the support of the local vigilantes, were able to rescue the Indian nationals.

Ms Odutola gave the names of the Indians as Tejaram Chauhan, Kaduwal Pradhan, and Medani Kathiwada, adding that they were abducted on Friday.

She also said that cash amounting to N7.9 million and 1,500 Indian Rupees suspected to have been part of the ransom collected by the kidnappers was recovered.

Ms Odutola explained that the Manager of Breeze Company Nigeria Limited, located on the Ibadan-Lagos expressway had on Saturday made a distress call to the Divisional Police Officer, Mowe Divisional Headquarters.

She said the distress call was to alert the DPO that a gang of kidnappers the previous day had opened fire on two vehicles conveying his principals at Kajola junction, along the Sagamu-Siun-Abeokuta expressway.

According to her, the manager said that the police escort attached to the first vehicle marked FST 686 YH exchanged fire with the kidnappers and managed to escape with all the occupants in the vehicle.

Ms Odutola said, “Three Indian nationals inside the second bus without police escort were all kidnapped to an unknown destination.

“The anti-kidnapping section of the command, in concert with police formations in the axis with other local security agents swung into action by combing the area.

“The policemen engaged the kidnappers in a fierce gun battle in the forest along Benin-Sagamu Papalanto and succeeded in the rescue of the victims unhurt.

“In the course of the encounter, two of the six kidnappers were demobilised. Two AK-47 rifles, one single barrel locally made gun, one sword, cell phone , criminal charms and 65 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

“The two demobilised suspects have been deposited at the public mortuary, while intensive efforts are ongoing to arrest the four fleeing members of the gang.” (NAN)

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
