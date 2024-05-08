“Over 4,800 Export Containers Trapped at Lagos Port, Threatening Government Revenue Drive”

The government’s efforts to boost its non-oil revenue face a significant setback as more than 4,800 containers packed with export goods remain stranded at the Lagos port. Vanguard investigations reveal that among these containers, 616 have languished for over three years, exacerbating the plight of small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) engaged in the export business.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Amidst finger-pointing among shippers, terminal operators, and shipping lines, the Nigeria Shippers Council (NSC) has convened a stakeholder meeting to address the issue causing the container backlog.

APM Terminal, in response to complaints from shippers, announced plans to expedite the evacuation of 1,900 trapped containers from its facility by Wednesday, May 8, 2024. This announcement came during a visit by Pius Akutah, the Executive Secretary/CEO of the Shippers Council, to APM Terminal.

Explaining the delays, Kayode Daniel, Government Relations Manager of APM Terminal, cited instances where containers admitted into the terminal lacked customs clearance for loading onto vessels. Despite adherence to procedures, prolonged port stays persist, leading to shipment delays.

Expressing concerns about the economic diversification drive, Celestine Akunjobi, Deputy Director of Consumer Services at NSC, questioned the shipping lines’ delay in picking up the cargoes. In response, Chinenye Deinde, General Manager Legal at APM Terminal, urged against solely blaming the shipping lines, emphasizing the need for their perspective.

As stakeholders navigate the challenges, the fate of these containers remains uncertain, highlighting the complexities of Nigeria’s maritime trade landscape.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...