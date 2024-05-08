Menu
Search
Subscribe
Maritime

“Over 4,800 Export Containers Trapped at Lagos Port, Threatening Government Revenue Drive”

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The government’s efforts to boost its non-oil revenue face a significant setback as more than 4,800 containers packed with export goods remain stranded at the Lagos port. Vanguard investigations reveal that among these containers, 616 have languished for over three years, exacerbating the plight of small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) engaged in the export business.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Amidst finger-pointing among shippers, terminal operators, and shipping lines, the Nigeria Shippers Council (NSC) has convened a stakeholder meeting to address the issue causing the container backlog.

APM Terminal, in response to complaints from shippers, announced plans to expedite the evacuation of 1,900 trapped containers from its facility by Wednesday, May 8, 2024. This announcement came during a visit by Pius Akutah, the Executive Secretary/CEO of the Shippers Council, to APM Terminal.

Explaining the delays, Kayode Daniel, Government Relations Manager of APM Terminal, cited instances where containers admitted into the terminal lacked customs clearance for loading onto vessels. Despite adherence to procedures, prolonged port stays persist, leading to shipment delays.

Expressing concerns about the economic diversification drive, Celestine Akunjobi, Deputy Director of Consumer Services at NSC, questioned the shipping lines’ delay in picking up the cargoes. In response, Chinenye Deinde, General Manager Legal at APM Terminal, urged against solely blaming the shipping lines, emphasizing the need for their perspective.

As stakeholders navigate the challenges, the fate of these containers remains uncertain, highlighting the complexities of Nigeria’s maritime trade landscape.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Microsoft Set To Close Nigerian Office, 200 Jobs At Risk – Report
Next article
“Debt Drains Nigerian Power Sector: Plant Capacity Falls Despite 12,249MW”
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Lagos Agricultural Sector Contributes N7 Trillion Annually to GDP

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Lagos State's Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, revealed...

“14-Day Ultimatum Issued to Dangote, Bua, Lafarge, and Others to Address Cement Price Surge”

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
House Summons Cement Manufacturers Over Price Hike The House of...

“Debt Drains Nigerian Power Sector: Plant Capacity Falls Despite 12,249MW”

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Despite having 27 power plants connected to the National...

Microsoft Set To Close Nigerian Office, 200 Jobs At Risk – Report

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
"Microsoft Considers Closure of African Development Centre in Lagos" Reports...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Lagos Agricultural Sector Contributes N7 Trillion Annually to GDP

Agriculture 0
Lagos State's Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, revealed...

“14-Day Ultimatum Issued to Dangote, Bua, Lafarge, and Others to Address Cement Price Surge”

Infrastructure 0
House Summons Cement Manufacturers Over Price Hike The House of...

“Debt Drains Nigerian Power Sector: Plant Capacity Falls Despite 12,249MW”

Infrastructure 0
Despite having 27 power plants connected to the National...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Lagos Agricultural Sector Contributes N7 Trillion Annually to GDP

Kudirat Bukola - 0