Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nollywood

“Nollywood Mourns As Veteran Actor Jide Kosoko Pays Tribute to ‘The New Masquerade’ Star, Ovularia”

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, expressed his condolences on Tuesday following the passing of Elizabeth Evoeme, fondly remembered as Ovularia from the iconic 1980s TV sitcom ‘The New Masquerade’. Evoeme, who passed away at the age of 81, was hailed by Kosoko as a disciplined woman whose contributions significantly impacted the entertainment industry.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, Kosoko reminisced about working alongside Evoeme on ‘The New Masquerade’, praising her professionalism and commitment to her craft. He fondly remembered her virtues of discipline, punctuality, and adherence to professional ethics, urging fellow actors to emulate her example.

Adebayo Salami, popularly known as “Oga Bello,” echoed similar sentiments, expressing shock at Evoeme’s demise while emphasizing the enduring legacy she leaves behind. Fred Amata also conveyed his disbelief at the news of her passing.

The announcement of Evoeme’s death was made by her family, who expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from fans. In their statement, they described her as beloved by both her family and her fans, expressing deep appreciation for the respect of their privacy during this difficult time.

As Nollywood mourns the loss of one of its beloved stars, the legacy of Elizabeth Evoeme, known to many as Ovularia, will continue to be cherished and remembered by generations to come.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Governor Sule Dismisses Allegations of Governor’s Non-Cooperation with Federal Government
Next article
“AstraZeneca Seeks Global Withdrawal of COVID-19 Vaccine As Demand dips”
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“AstraZeneca Seeks Global Withdrawal of COVID-19 Vaccine As Demand dips”

The Editor The Editor -
Headline: Story: On Tuesday, AstraZeneca announced the worldwide withdrawal of its...

Governor Sule Dismisses Allegations of Governor’s Non-Cooperation with Federal Government

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke Adeniyi Ogunfowoke -
Highlights State's Security and Agricultural Achievements** Governor Abdullahi Sule...

Newcross EP Limited Frustrated by Delay in MT Prestigious Vessel Clearance

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Newcross Exploration and Production Limited has voiced its frustration...

Court  to Hear Senator Jimoh Ibrahim’s Appeal Against Ondo APC Primary

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
  Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“AstraZeneca Seeks Global Withdrawal of COVID-19 Vaccine As Demand dips”

Pharmaceuticals 0
Headline: Story: On Tuesday, AstraZeneca announced the worldwide withdrawal of its...

Governor Sule Dismisses Allegations of Governor’s Non-Cooperation with Federal Government

Political parties 0
Highlights State's Security and Agricultural Achievements** Governor Abdullahi Sule...

Newcross EP Limited Frustrated by Delay in MT Prestigious Vessel Clearance

News Analysis 0
Newcross Exploration and Production Limited has voiced its frustration...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

“AstraZeneca Seeks Global Withdrawal of COVID-19 Vaccine As Demand dips”

The Editor - 0