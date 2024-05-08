“Nollywood Mourns As Veteran Actor Jide Kosoko Pays Tribute to ‘The New Masquerade’ Star, Ovularia”

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, expressed his condolences on Tuesday following the passing of Elizabeth Evoeme, fondly remembered as Ovularia from the iconic 1980s TV sitcom ‘The New Masquerade’. Evoeme, who passed away at the age of 81, was hailed by Kosoko as a disciplined woman whose contributions significantly impacted the entertainment industry.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, Kosoko reminisced about working alongside Evoeme on ‘The New Masquerade’, praising her professionalism and commitment to her craft. He fondly remembered her virtues of discipline, punctuality, and adherence to professional ethics, urging fellow actors to emulate her example.

Adebayo Salami, popularly known as “Oga Bello,” echoed similar sentiments, expressing shock at Evoeme’s demise while emphasizing the enduring legacy she leaves behind. Fred Amata also conveyed his disbelief at the news of her passing.

The announcement of Evoeme’s death was made by her family, who expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from fans. In their statement, they described her as beloved by both her family and her fans, expressing deep appreciation for the respect of their privacy during this difficult time.

As Nollywood mourns the loss of one of its beloved stars, the legacy of Elizabeth Evoeme, known to many as Ovularia, will continue to be cherished and remembered by generations to come.

