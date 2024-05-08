Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Nigerian stock market declines further, All Share Index Dips by 0.48%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 8, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

It was a bearish session on the floor of the Nigerian stock market on Tuesday as the All Share Index dipped further by 0.48% to close at 98,228.50 points against the previous close of 98,703.68 points.

The market capitalisation closed at N55.555 trillion, shedding 268 billion from N55.823 trillion recorded in the last session.

Aggregate volume at end of today’s session stands 425.7 million units while the traded stocks valued at N8.3 billion in 9,620 deals.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed negative as 15 stocks gained against 28 that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

PRESCO, JAPAULGOLD and May & Baker among other stocks grew their share prices by 10.00% each.

FTN Cocoa and Wema Bank among other gainers also grew their share prices by 8.16% and 7.28% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Unity Bank, FBNH and Champion Berweries among other stocks shed their share prices by 10.00%, 9.91% each.

Volume Drivers

UBA traded about 102 million units of its shares in 952 deals, valued at about N2.67 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 49 million units of its shares in 824 deals, valued at about N878 million.

TRANSCORP traded about 30 million units of its shares in 697 deals, valued at N394.7 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Lagos Agricultural Sector Contributes N7 Trillion Annually to GDP
Next article
Naira depreciates by 4.6% against dollar at official market
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Police arrest 17 persons for operating illegal Bureau de Change

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Kano State Police Command have arrested...

Jobs at risk as Microsoft shut down Lagos centre

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. United States-based multinational technology giant, Microsoft,...

CBN Orders Suspension Of Charges On Cash Deposits

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Central Bank of Nigeria has...

Lagos Gas Explosion Kills Three, One Injured

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than three persons have...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Police arrest 17 persons for operating illegal Bureau de Change

CrimeWatch 0
May 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Kano State Police Command have arrested...

Jobs at risk as Microsoft shut down Lagos centre

Business News 0
May 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. United States-based multinational technology giant, Microsoft,...

CBN Orders Suspension Of Charges On Cash Deposits

Economy 0
May 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Central Bank of Nigeria has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Police arrest 17 persons for operating illegal Bureau de Change

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0