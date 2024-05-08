Nigerian stock market declines further, All Share Index Dips by 0.48%

May 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

It was a bearish session on the floor of the Nigerian stock market on Tuesday as the All Share Index dipped further by 0.48% to close at 98,228.50 points against the previous close of 98,703.68 points.

The market capitalisation closed at N55.555 trillion, shedding 268 billion from N55.823 trillion recorded in the last session.

Aggregate volume at end of today’s session stands 425.7 million units while the traded stocks valued at N8.3 billion in 9,620 deals.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed negative as 15 stocks gained against 28 that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

PRESCO, JAPAULGOLD and May & Baker among other stocks grew their share prices by 10.00% each.

FTN Cocoa and Wema Bank among other gainers also grew their share prices by 8.16% and 7.28% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Unity Bank, FBNH and Champion Berweries among other stocks shed their share prices by 10.00%, 9.91% each.

Volume Drivers

UBA traded about 102 million units of its shares in 952 deals, valued at about N2.67 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 49 million units of its shares in 824 deals, valued at about N878 million.

TRANSCORP traded about 30 million units of its shares in 697 deals, valued at N394.7 million.(www.naija247news.com).

