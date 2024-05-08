Nigerian Government Dismisses Binance Bribery Allegation as Diversionary Tactic

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has refuted the bribery allegations leveled against Nigerian government officials by Binance, describing them as a diversionary strategy to evade accountability for alleged wrongdoing.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Mr. Rabiu Ibrahim, in Abuja on Wednesday, the Minister emphasized that the Federal Government is aware of Binance’s efforts to salvage its tarnished reputation as a company purportedly flouting business regulations in sovereign nations.

Idris stated, “The Organization made false allegations of bribery against unidentified Nigerian Government officials, who it claimed, demanded 150 million dollars in cryptocurrency payments to resolve the ongoing criminal investigation against the company. This claim by Binance lacks any iota of substance. It is nothing but a diversionary tactic and an attempted act of blackmail by a company desperate to obfuscate the grievous criminal charges it is facing in Nigeria.”

The Minister highlighted Binance’s alleged involvement in criminal activities and its attempts to undermine the Nigerian Government’s lawful investigation. He pointed out that an executive of Binance, under court-sanctioned protective custody, had fled Nigeria, becoming a fugitive from the law. Interpol is currently executing an international arrest warrant for the individual in question.

Idris underscored the orchestrated international campaign by Binance to undermine Nigeria’s legal proceedings, citing the recent conviction of the company’s founder and former CEO, Changpeng Zhao, in the United States. Zhao pleaded guilty to charges similar to those under investigation in Nigeria, resulting in substantial fines and forfeitures for Binance.

The Minister reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to resolving the matter through transparent investigation and judicial due process, urging Binance to cooperate fully with authorities rather than resorting to fictional claims and media manipulation.

