Lifestyle News

Nigerian Actress, Ovularia Dies At 81

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Elizabeth Evoeme, popularly known as Ovularia in the 80s TV sitcom, ‘The New Masquerade’, has passed on, aged 81. Lizzy as she was fundly called by friends and family was among the original cast of the show which ran from the 70s to the mid 90s.

Lizzy who was born on December 1, 1942 died in Port Harcourt, on Sunday, surrounded by her loved ones.

A statement by the Evoeme Emekalam family on her death read: “Friends, fans, colleagues, the family of the legendary actress, Elizabeth Lizzy ‘Ovularia’ Evoeme, would like to notify the public, all those who loved her and her work in ‘The new Masquerade,’ of her passing. Elizabeth ‘Ovularia’ Evoeme will be dearly missed and was extremely loved by her family and also by you, her fans.

“We thank you all for your support and for respecting our privacy at this time. God bless you all and may our dear Elizabeth ‘Ovularia’ Evoeme rest in perfect peace, now and always.”

Her daughter, Justina Ngozi Evoeme, based in London, described her mother’s demise as “painful and shocking”.

This news comes exactly four and a half years after a rumoured death announcement on Twitter in 2019, which Ovularia herself dismissed as false and wished punishment for those behind the rumour. Her on-screen husband, Chika Okpala (Chief Zebrudaya), also confirmed she was alive and well at the time.

Justina, reminded of the 2019 incident, emphasized that her mother’s passing is not a rumour this time, but a painful reality.

Ovularia will be deeply missed by her family, fans, and colleagues, but her legacy in the Nigerian entertainment industry will live on. May she rest in perfect peace.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
