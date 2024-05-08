Menu
Search
Subscribe
Digital Economy

Nigeria to Introduce Stricter Regulations to Tackle Illegal Digital Asset Trading, SEC Chief Says

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Nigeria is set to implement additional regulations aimed at combating illicit trading in digital assets and ensuring that all participants in the sector are duly registered, according to Emomotimi Agama, the Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Agama disclosed this during a meeting with major blockchain and cryptocurrency associations in Nigeria on Monday, stressing the need to delist the naira currency from peer-to-peer (P2P) trading platforms to mitigate potential manipulation risks.

Addressing representatives of these associations, Agama emphasized the importance of cooperation as the SEC prepares to unveil new regulatory measures in the coming days.

The move comes amid the central bank’s announcement of fresh charges on domestic money transfers aimed at bolstering cybersecurity measures.

The crackdown on cryptocurrency stems from concerns over its perceived role in exacerbating weaknesses in the naira, which has experienced record lows due to dollar shortages amid a surge in crypto transactions within the country.

In 2022, the SEC introduced a set of regulations for digital assets, aiming to strike a balance between banning crypto assets outright and allowing unregulated usage.

Despite regulatory efforts, Nigeria remains one of the largest markets for crypto trading, driven largely by the tech-savvy youth population. The increased adoption of cryptocurrencies has been fueled by challenges in accessing foreign currency for international transactions.

Agama highlighted recent apprehensions surrounding crypto P2P traders and their potential impact on the naira’s exchange rate, underscoring the need for collaborative efforts and dialogue within the financial market ecosystem.

Following Nigeria’s crackdown on crypto exchanges, Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, ceased all transactions and trading in the naira in March. Subsequently, the country charged Binance and two executives with tax evasion and money laundering, with the company contesting the allegations.

Agama emphasized that the forthcoming guidelines for digital asset trading are undergoing refinement to ensure proper regulation, encompassing various activities within the cryptocurrency ecosystem, from wallet providers to exchange platforms and brokerage services.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Actress Wofai Fada Affirms Joy Amidst Controversy Surrounding Marriage to Taiwo Cole
Next article
Senate moves to Investigate Delay in Completion of $18.5 Billion Abuja Centenary Economic City Project
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Lagos Agricultural Sector Contributes N7 Trillion Annually to GDP

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Lagos State's Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, revealed...

“14-Day Ultimatum Issued to Dangote, Bua, Lafarge, and Others to Address Cement Price Surge”

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
House Summons Cement Manufacturers Over Price Hike The House of...

“Debt Drains Nigerian Power Sector: Plant Capacity Falls Despite 12,249MW”

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Despite having 27 power plants connected to the National...

“Over 4,800 Export Containers Trapped at Lagos Port, Threatening Government Revenue Drive”

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The government's efforts to boost its non-oil revenue face...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Lagos Agricultural Sector Contributes N7 Trillion Annually to GDP

Agriculture 0
Lagos State's Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, revealed...

“14-Day Ultimatum Issued to Dangote, Bua, Lafarge, and Others to Address Cement Price Surge”

Infrastructure 0
House Summons Cement Manufacturers Over Price Hike The House of...

“Debt Drains Nigerian Power Sector: Plant Capacity Falls Despite 12,249MW”

Infrastructure 0
Despite having 27 power plants connected to the National...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Lagos Agricultural Sector Contributes N7 Trillion Annually to GDP

Kudirat Bukola - 0