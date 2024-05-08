Nigeria to Introduce Stricter Regulations to Tackle Illegal Digital Asset Trading, SEC Chief Says

Nigeria is set to implement additional regulations aimed at combating illicit trading in digital assets and ensuring that all participants in the sector are duly registered, according to Emomotimi Agama, the Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Agama disclosed this during a meeting with major blockchain and cryptocurrency associations in Nigeria on Monday, stressing the need to delist the naira currency from peer-to-peer (P2P) trading platforms to mitigate potential manipulation risks.

Addressing representatives of these associations, Agama emphasized the importance of cooperation as the SEC prepares to unveil new regulatory measures in the coming days.

The move comes amid the central bank’s announcement of fresh charges on domestic money transfers aimed at bolstering cybersecurity measures.

The crackdown on cryptocurrency stems from concerns over its perceived role in exacerbating weaknesses in the naira, which has experienced record lows due to dollar shortages amid a surge in crypto transactions within the country.

In 2022, the SEC introduced a set of regulations for digital assets, aiming to strike a balance between banning crypto assets outright and allowing unregulated usage.

Despite regulatory efforts, Nigeria remains one of the largest markets for crypto trading, driven largely by the tech-savvy youth population. The increased adoption of cryptocurrencies has been fueled by challenges in accessing foreign currency for international transactions.

Agama highlighted recent apprehensions surrounding crypto P2P traders and their potential impact on the naira’s exchange rate, underscoring the need for collaborative efforts and dialogue within the financial market ecosystem.

Following Nigeria’s crackdown on crypto exchanges, Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, ceased all transactions and trading in the naira in March. Subsequently, the country charged Binance and two executives with tax evasion and money laundering, with the company contesting the allegations.

Agama emphasized that the forthcoming guidelines for digital asset trading are undergoing refinement to ensure proper regulation, encompassing various activities within the cryptocurrency ecosystem, from wallet providers to exchange platforms and brokerage services.

