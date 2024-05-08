Menu
Microsoft Set To Close Nigerian Office, 200 Jobs At Risk – Report

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

“Microsoft Considers Closure of African Development Centre in Lagos”

Reports from industry insiders revealed that Microsoft, one of the leading American multinational technology companies, is contemplating the closure of its African Development Centre (ADC) located in Lagos.

According to sources who spoke to The Guardian newspaper on Tuesday, Microsoft notified its staff members on Monday about the potential closure of the centre. While the precise reasons behind this decision remain unclear, sources suggest that Nigeria’s challenging economic conditions may have influenced the move.

The closure is believed to impact only the West Africa operations of the ADC in Nigeria, with no indication of any changes to its East Africa facility in Nairobi, Kenya. When approached for comment, an unnamed source within Microsoft’s Lagos office neither confirmed nor denied the closure.

Launched as part of Microsoft’s $100 million African Development Centers initiative in 2019, the Lagos centre initially employed over 120 engineers and later expanded to more than 200 staff members. The company had ambitious recruitment goals, aiming to onboard 100 full-time engineers by the end of 2019 and 500 engineers by the end of 2023.

Microsoft’s investment in African innovation, particularly in fields like fintech, agritech, and off-grid energy, underscores its commitment to tapping into the continent’s potential. Phil Spencer, Microsoft’s executive vice president, emphasized the significance of the ADC in driving impact and innovation across Africa’s vital sectors during its launch in Nairobi.

Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

