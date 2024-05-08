Lagos State Govt Reiterates Demolition Plan for Unapproved Buildings Irrespective of Tribe and Ethnicity

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Lagos State Government has affirmed its commitment to demolishing buildings lacking proper approvals once the 90-day amnesty period for legalization expires. Mr. Olaoye Olusegun of the Public Affairs Unit at the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) reiterated this stance on Wednesday in Lagos.

Quoting Dr. Olajide Babatunde, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, Olusegun highlighted the government’s position during a workshop organized by LASBCA in Ikeja. The workshop, titled “Understanding Building Control in Lagos State,” aimed to address pertinent issues and misconceptions surrounding the agency’s activities.

Babatunde emphasized the necessity for every building in the state to possess a Certificate of Completion and Fitness for Habitation, along with an insurance policy, to ensure readiness for emergencies such as fire incidents. He stressed the governor’s directive for owners of buildings with attachments to promptly remove them, citing their obstruction to rescue operations during emergencies.

Babatunde also disclosed the proactive measures taken by the state government, including the publication of 359 distressed buildings across the state in national dailies. Over 90 percent of these buildings have been demolished by owners to avert potential disasters.

In related news, Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-governmental Relations, Mr. Gbenga Oyerinde, and his counterpart at the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Olayinka Olumide, provided updates on the Dosunmu fire incident. They announced the conclusion of enumeration and collation of victims, with the state government poised to announce assistance measures for all victims soon.

Addressing the workshop attendees, LASBCA’s General Manager, Mr. Gbolahan Oki, underscored the importance of clarifying operational aspects of LASBCA and obtaining necessary certifications from the agency. Oki urged building owners to adhere to regulations, emphasizing that compliance is more cost-effective than non-compliance.

Furthermore, Mr. Yemi Solajoye, an insurance consultant, advocated for mandatory insurance coverage for buildings in Lagos State to mitigate losses during emergencies. Retired Director General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Fuad Oki, called for increased public engagement, especially at the grassroots level, to address building regulation infractions effectively.

