Lagos Gas Explosion Kills Three, One Injured

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

No fewer than three persons have been confirmed dead and one person injured in a gas explosion that occurred at Abule Pan, Lekki Epe Expressway in the Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos on Tuesday.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Director/CEO, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, on Tuesday night.

Adeseye said the agency got an emergency call for the fire incident at 3:34 pm on Tuesday.

She said the explosion was caused as a result of mishandling of a gas cylinder.

“It is an explosion involving LNG (industrial gas) cylinder of about 50kg assembled at the frontage of a row of shops. LNG cylinders of about 50kg exploded.

“Lekki Phase II Fire Station of LSFRS complemented by Health Environment officials, Military Officials, FRSC Officials, Ibeju Lekki Loca Government. Mishandling of Gas cylinder leading to the explosion. Three bodies were recovered dead and one injured,” she said.

According to her, in attendance at the fire scene were officers from the Lekki Phase II Fire Station complimented by Health Environment officials, Military Officials, FRSC Officials, and those from Ibeju Lekki Local Government.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
