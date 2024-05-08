Lagos Agricultural Sector Contributes N7 Trillion Annually to GDP

Lagos State’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, revealed that the agricultural sector plays a significant role in the state’s economy, contributing over N7 trillion annually to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Emphasizing the importance of the sector, she highlighted its role in ensuring food sustainability and security.

As part of efforts to enhance production, supply, and combat illegal practices in the agricultural food chain, the state government advocates for the development of food market organizations. Additionally, it disclosed plans to launch 50 newly acquired vans for meat transportation under the Eko Meat Van initiative, in collaboration with private partners.

Olusanya also addressed the issue of red meat production, disclosing that Lagos State slaughters not less than 10,000 herds of cattle daily. To improve meat transportation and preservation, the state government will inaugurate 50 meat vans at Oko-Oba abbatoirs.

Regarding rice production, Lagos State is the largest consumer of rice in Nigeria, consuming about 2 million metric tonnes annually. The Imota Rice Mill, with a capacity to produce 2.4 million bags of rice yearly, is a key component of the state government’s agenda to ensure food security.

Special Adviser on Agriculture, Dr. Oluwarotimi Fashola, highlighted the importance of partnerships with other states for the supply of paddy, essential for rice production.

These collaborations aim to sustain production and meet the demand for rice in Lagos State and the entire South West region.

