Business News

Jobs at risk as Microsoft shut down Lagos centre

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 8, 2024.

United States-based multinational technology giant, Microsoft, has considered closing one of the operations in Nigeria, known as African Development Centre located in Lagos.

Microsoft’s ADC is located in Ikoyi, highbrow area of Lagos, the commercial headquarters of Nigeria, Africa’s biggest economy.

Without giving any reason, Microsoft, it was learnt that, revealed to its members of staff on Monday about shutting down operations in its African Development Centre in Lagos.

It was learnt that the affected employees would receive salary payments till June and continue to be covered by health insurance, an insider told The Guardian Newspaper.

While the exact reasons behind the decision remain ambiguous, sources suggest Nigeria’s worsening economic conditions may have adversely impacted a role in arriving at the decision.

According to the report, the closure appears to affect only the ADC’s West Africa operations in Nigeria, but not its East Africa facility in Nairobi, Kenya.

An unnamed source within Microsoft’s Lagos office neither confirmed nor refuted the closure when approached by the newspaper.

Microsoft launched its $100 million African Development Centers initiative in 2019, establishing facilities in both Lagos and Nairobi.

Nigeria’s Microsoft ADC hired more than 120 engineers when it was unveiled in 2022, growing to more than 200 staff members in total.(www.naija247news.com).

CBN Orders Suspension Of Charges On Cash Deposits
Police arrest 17 persons for operating illegal Bureau de Change
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

