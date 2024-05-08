Menu
In Abia State, Tricycle Operators in Umuahia Protest Weekly Ticket Mandate

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

 

Today, over 500 tricycle operators in Umuahia, Abia State, took to the streets, blocking the road leading to the state Government House. Their grievance? The state government’s directive requiring them to pay N2,100 weekly for tickets. Bearing placards with messages such as “We say No to weekly ticket, but yes to daily ticket” and “Weekly ticket is not in the interest of Keke riders,” the protesters voiced their concerns about the financial burden this mandate imposes, particularly for those operating on hire purchase agreements.

Their protest echoes similar sentiments expressed by tricycle operators in Aba, who protested yesterday against the same directive. Previously, these operators paid N350 in daily tolls until the government imposed the weekly fee. They argue that daily payments are more manageable and urge the government to allow them the flexibility to choose between daily and weekly options.

Mayor of Aba South Council area, Chief Uche Wogu, explained that the decision to switch to weekly payments was made in consultation with tricycle union leaders. He emphasized that the government’s aim is to prevent revenue loss resulting from operators evading daily payments.

In response to the protests, Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, urged tricycle operators to engage in dialogue with the government before resorting to protests. He highlighted the government’s efforts to support them, including tax holidays and the elimination of loading fees, and assured that measures would be taken to prevent exploitation.

Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

