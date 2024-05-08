Impeachment: Perish thought of forceful take over of Rivers — PDP tells APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) to perish the thought of a forceful takeover of Rivers State.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said this at an ongoing media briefing in Abuja.

He was responding to calls by the Rivers State Chairman of the APC, Mr. Tony Okocha, asking members of the House of Assembly to impeach Governor Similaye Fubara.

The PDP noted that the lawmakers being called to carry out what is obviously an illegal act are unknown to the law because they had since ceased to be lawmakers having forfeited their seat on account of their decision to resign their membership of the PDP a platform on which they were elected.

