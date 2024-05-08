Menu
Political parties

Impeachment: Perish thought of forceful take over of Rivers — PDP tells APC

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) to perish the thought of a forceful takeover of Rivers State.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said this at an ongoing media briefing in Abuja.

He was responding to calls by the Rivers State Chairman of the APC, Mr. Tony Okocha, asking members of the House of Assembly to impeach Governor Similaye Fubara.

The PDP noted that the lawmakers being called to carry out what is obviously an illegal act are unknown to the law because they had since ceased to be lawmakers having forfeited their seat on account of their decision to resign their membership of the PDP a platform on which they were elected.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samson
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

