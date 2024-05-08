‘‘I don’t have anything to hide’’ – Simi breaks Silence

May 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko, popularly known by her stage name as Simi, has finally responded to flirtatious comments about her made by fellow artists Brymo and Samklef.

In a recent interview with media personality Angela Yee, Simi shared her confusion regarding the intentions behind the comments from the duo, stating that she has nothing to hide.

The ‘Duduke’ singer also dismissed the comments from the duo as more comedic than serious.

“I don’t expect to be asked this. The thing is, I don’t even know what most of these people are like. I don’t know why they keep talking about me, but when you really look at what they are saying, you can’t even pick out anything. I am confused and feel like it doesn’t matter to me,” Simi said.

“My husband (Adekunle Gold) is speaking out for me as he would. I even told my friend that I didn’t feel anything about it because it didn’t impact me, and I didn’t have anything to hide.

“Like if you are going to post that you asked me out. So? And? Okay. And why? To me, the whole thing is more comedy than anything else.

Brymo sparked controversy last year when he revealed that he had asked for a sexual relationship with Simi before agreeing to collaborate with her on a project while she was still unmarried. Simi, however, rejected his proposition, leading Brymo to decline to work with her.

Similarly, music producer Samklef recently confessed that he had feelings for Simi during their early days as struggling artists but chose not to pursue a relationship to avoid ‘mixing business with pleasure.’

On both occasions, Simi’s husband and fellow singer, Adekunle Gold, had spoken out against what he perceived as disrespect towards his wife by both Brymo and Samklef.

Adekunle Gold’s response heightened the confrontation with Samklef, stating: ““Simi does not owe you shit, and it is about time you stopped calling her name every 3 market days. If anything, you owe me! Stop fooling around and act your age!”

Simi also stated during the interview that most people thought she was in a relationship with rapper Folarin Falana, better known as Falz.

“This is interesting because Falz and I have a history. Before I got married, we did an EP and everything. People thought we were dating. We had a couple of songs together, and people loved them. They were like, ‘You have good chemistry.’ So we decided to do a joint EP, and we made an EP called ‘Chemistry.’ People loved it,’ she said.

Simi also hinted at her new unreleased song with Falz, out later this month.

“So we want to do something again for the culture. It’s kind of a funny song. I’m excited, and I can’t wait for people to hear it.”(www.naija247news.com).

