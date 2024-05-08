Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

‘‘I don’t have anything to hide’’ – Simi breaks Silence

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 8, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko, popularly known by her stage name as Simi, has finally responded to flirtatious comments about her made by fellow artists Brymo and Samklef.

In a recent interview with media personality Angela Yee, Simi shared her confusion regarding the intentions behind the comments from the duo, stating that she has nothing to hide.

The ‘Duduke’ singer also dismissed the comments from the duo as more comedic than serious.

“I don’t expect to be asked this. The thing is, I don’t even know what most of these people are like. I don’t know why they keep talking about me, but when you really look at what they are saying, you can’t even pick out anything. I am confused and feel like it doesn’t matter to me,” Simi said.

“My husband (Adekunle Gold) is speaking out for me as he would. I even told my friend that I didn’t feel anything about it because it didn’t impact me, and I didn’t have anything to hide.

“Like if you are going to post that you asked me out. So? And? Okay. And why? To me, the whole thing is more comedy than anything else.

Brymo sparked controversy last year when he revealed that he had asked for a sexual relationship with Simi before agreeing to collaborate with her on a project while she was still unmarried. Simi, however, rejected his proposition, leading Brymo to decline to work with her.

Similarly, music producer Samklef recently confessed that he had feelings for Simi during their early days as struggling artists but chose not to pursue a relationship to avoid ‘mixing business with pleasure.’

On both occasions, Simi’s husband and fellow singer, Adekunle Gold, had spoken out against what he perceived as disrespect towards his wife by both Brymo and Samklef.

Adekunle Gold’s response heightened the confrontation with Samklef, stating: ““Simi does not owe you shit, and it is about time you stopped calling her name every 3 market days. If anything, you owe me! Stop fooling around and act your age!”

Simi also stated during the interview that most people thought she was in a relationship with rapper Folarin Falana, better known as Falz.

“This is interesting because Falz and I have a history. Before I got married, we did an EP and everything. People thought we were dating. We had a couple of songs together, and people loved them. They were like, ‘You have good chemistry.’ So we decided to do a joint EP, and we made an EP called ‘Chemistry.’ People loved it,’ she said.

Simi also hinted at her new unreleased song with Falz, out later this month.

“So we want to do something again for the culture. It’s kind of a funny song. I’m excited, and I can’t wait for people to hear it.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
ECOWAS sourcing $2.4b to raise counter-terrorism troops in Nigeria, others
Next article
Wike remains a bona fide member of PDP, not working against our party — Bode George
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

River crisis: LG chairmen dare Fubara, vow to remain in office after tenure expiration

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Rivers State Local Government Chairmen Support Call for Governor's...

Nigerian Actress, Ovularia Dies At 81

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Elizabeth Evoeme, popularly known as Ovularia...

BREAKING: Army pulls out of Okuama

Naija247news Naija247news -
BOMADI—The Nigerian military has pulled out of Okuama community...

Nigerian Government Dismisses Binance Bribery Allegation as Diversionary Tactic

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
  The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

River crisis: LG chairmen dare Fubara, vow to remain in office after tenure expiration

South South 0
Rivers State Local Government Chairmen Support Call for Governor's...

Nigerian Actress, Ovularia Dies At 81

Lifestyle News 0
May 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Elizabeth Evoeme, popularly known as Ovularia...

BREAKING: Army pulls out of Okuama

Top Stories 0
BOMADI—The Nigerian military has pulled out of Okuama community...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

River crisis: LG chairmen dare Fubara, vow to remain in office...

Yetunde Kolawale - 0