Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

Humanitarian Crisis in Northwest Nigeria as group seeks Immediate Assistance for 10,000 Displaced Individuals

By: Joseph Adam

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has sounded the alarm over the escalating humanitarian crisis in northwest Nigeria, where conflict between armed groups has led to the displacement of over 10,000 people in Zamfara and Sokoto states in the last two months. Tragically, at least 92 lives have been lost, and numerous others have been abducted in these attacks.

Most of those affected are women, placing them at heightened risk of exploitation and abuse. Many displaced individuals are now living in precarious conditions, lacking basic necessities and shelter. Urgent humanitarian assistance is imperative to address their immediate needs, including access to water, sanitation, healthcare, and protection services.

Babatunde Ojei, Country Director for the IRC in Nigeria, condemned the brutal attacks on civilians and emphasized the urgent need for all parties involved to prioritize the protection of civilians and adhere to humanitarian laws.

The crisis in northwest Nigeria is part of a larger complex situation fueled by longstanding ethnic and religious tensions, resulting in frequent attacks and banditry. Criminal groups perpetrate kidnappings and thefts along major highways, exacerbating the displacement crisis in the region.

Since 2012, the IRC has been actively involved in Nigeria, providing critical support in Zamfara, Katsina, and Sokoto states. Their interventions include primary healthcare, nutrition, reproductive health services, educational support, women’s empowerment initiatives, water and sanitation projects, and economic recovery programs.

As the situation continues to deteriorate, the IRC remains committed to delivering life-saving assistance and supporting the long-term recovery of affected communities in northwest Nigeria.

