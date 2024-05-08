Governor Sule Dismisses Allegations of Governor’s Non-Cooperation with Federal Government

Highlights State’s Security and Agricultural Achievements**

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has refuted claims that state governors are not cooperating with the federal government on key issues. Speaking after a meeting with Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Governor Sule addressed concerns surrounding the new minimum wage negotiations and the security situation in Nasarawa State.

The governor clarified that his comments on the minimum wage were personal views and not representative of all governors. He assured that Nasarawa State has been paying the old minimum wage since 2019 and has implemented promotions, gratuities, and other benefits for workers. Governor Sule emphasized that governors are awaiting the outcome of the committee established by the federal government to work on the minimum wage and are committed to workers’ welfare.

Regarding security, Governor Sule assured that Nasarawa State is safe for investment and agriculture, contrary to concerns. He highlighted the state’s achievements in agriculture, including leading in sesame farming, ranking second in yam and cassava production, and fifth in rice production nationwide. The governor attributed the improved security situation in the state to the construction of major roads and the establishment of a military super-camp, which has driven criminal elements out of the state.

Governor Sule also discussed his mission to the State House, where he met Senator Shettima to discuss the upcoming commissioning of a lithium factory in the state. He expressed optimism that President Bola Tinubu would attend the event, emphasizing the importance of agriculture and industrial development to the state’s progress.

