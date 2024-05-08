Golden Ball Trophy Awarded to Diego Maradona in 1986 World Cup to Be Auctioned in Paris

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The long-lost Golden Ball trophy, awarded to Diego Maradona for his exceptional performance in the 1986 World Cup, has been rediscovered. The trophy, which had been missing for decades, will be up for auction in Paris next month, announced the Aguttes auction house on Tuesday. The house anticipates the trophy to command a significant sum due to its historical significance and rarity.

Maradona received the Golden Ball trophy after leading Argentina to victory in the 1986 tournament held in Mexico, where he famously scored the controversial “hand of God” goal against England in the quarter-finals.

Numerous legends and stories surround the disappearance of the trophy over the years, with speculation ranging from theft by mafia to being melted down into gold pieces. However, the details surrounding its retrieval remain intriguing. According to reports, the trophy was purchased by an anonymous buyer who was initially unaware of its significance.

Francois Thierry, a sports expert from Aguttes auction house, shed light on the trophy’s journey, stating, “There are a lot of stories and legends… We did all the necessary checks and called the police about it.”

Thierry elaborated on the circumstances of its acquisition, revealing, “He bought it with many other things… He then searched on the internet and found it could be the Golden Ball.”

The upcoming auction is expected to draw considerable attention and bids, given Maradona’s enduring legacy in football history. Previous auctions of Maradona memorabilia, such as his jersey and match ball from the famed England game, have fetched millions.

Maradona, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, passed away on November 25, 2020, at the age of 60.

