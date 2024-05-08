Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banking institutions

FULL LIST: CBN releases licensed Deposit Money Banks

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

he Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released a comprehensive list of 44 licensed Deposit Money Banks operating within the country.
The apex bank made this public in a post on its official website on Tuesday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to CBN, seven banks, including Zenith Bank, Access Bank, First Bank, First City Monument Bank, United Bank of Africa, Fidelity, and Guaranty Trust Bank, have Commercial Banking licenses with international authorisation as of April 26, 2024.

Also, fifteen banks have commercial banking licenses with National Authorisation.

Four banks have commercial banking licenses with regional authorisation and four non-interest banks have national authorisation.

The bank said the country has six merchant banks licensed with national authorization.

It stated that financial holding companies increased to seven.

CBN added that the country has a Mauritius commercial bank representative office.

The list comes months after the CBN raised the minimum capital requirement for all banks in Nigeria to strengthen the country’s financial sector.

Related Posts
How I received $600,000 for Emefiele, ex-CBN director tells court
CBN raises Customs exchange rate for duty collection to N1,327/$
Implications of CBN’s bank recapitalisation policy
Here are Banks with international authorisation:
1. Access Bank Limited,
2. Fidelity Bank Plc,
3. First City Monument Bank Limited,
4. First Bank Nigeria Limited,
5. Guaranty Trust Bank Limited,
6. United Bank of Africa Plc, and
7. Zenith Bank Plc.

Read Also: CBN extends suspension of cash deposit charges
Here are Commercial banks with national authorisation:
1. Citibank Nigeria Limited,
2. Ecobank Nigeria Limited,
3. Heritage Bank Plc,
4. Globus Bank Limited,
5. Keystone Bank Limited,
6. Polaris Bank Limited,
7. Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited,
8. Standard Chartered Bank Limited,
9. Sterling Bank Limited,
10. Titan Trust Bank Limited,
11. Union Bank of Nigeria Plc,
12. Unity Bank Plc,
13. Wema Bank Plc,
14. Premium Trust Bank Limited and
15. Optimus Bank Limited.

Here are Commercial banks with regional licenses:
1. Providus Bank Limited,
2. Parallex Bank Limited,
3. Suntrust Bank Nigeria Limited, and
4. Signature Bank Limited.

Here are players in the non-interest banking sector with national authorisation:
1. Jaiz Bank Plc,
2. Taj Bank Limited,
3. Lotus Bank Limited, and
4. Alternative Bank Limited.

Here is a list of Marchant Banking Licence with National Authorization
1. Coronation Merchant Bank Limited,
2. FBN Merchant Bank Limited,
3. FSDH Merchant Bank Limited,
4. Greenwich Merchant Bank Limited,
5. Nova Merchant Bank Limited, and
6. Rand Merchant Bank Limited.

Here are the financial holding companies listed
1. Access Holdings Plc,
2. FBN Holdings Plc,
3. FCMB Group Plc,
4. FSDH Holding Company Limited,
5. Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc,
6. Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, and
7. Sterling Financial Holdings Limited.

Here is a Bank Representative Office
1. The Mauritius Commercial Bank Representative Office (Nigeria) Limited was listed as the sole representative office.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Countries, Nigeria’s President Tinubu has visited since inauguration
Next article
Golden Ball Trophy Awarded to Diego Maradona in 1986 World Cup to Be Auctioned in Paris
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

River crisis: LG chairmen dare Fubara, vow to remain in office after tenure expiration

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Rivers State Local Government Chairmen Support Call for Governor's...

Nigerian Actress, Ovularia Dies At 81

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Elizabeth Evoeme, popularly known as Ovularia...

BREAKING: Army pulls out of Okuama

Naija247news Naija247news -
BOMADI—The Nigerian military has pulled out of Okuama community...

Nigerian Government Dismisses Binance Bribery Allegation as Diversionary Tactic

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
  The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

River crisis: LG chairmen dare Fubara, vow to remain in office after tenure expiration

South South 0
Rivers State Local Government Chairmen Support Call for Governor's...

Nigerian Actress, Ovularia Dies At 81

Lifestyle News 0
May 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Elizabeth Evoeme, popularly known as Ovularia...

BREAKING: Army pulls out of Okuama

Top Stories 0
BOMADI—The Nigerian military has pulled out of Okuama community...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

River crisis: LG chairmen dare Fubara, vow to remain in office...

Yetunde Kolawale - 0