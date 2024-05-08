Former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, Faces EFCC Arraignment for Alleged Financial Misconduct

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, along with three others, including his daughter Fatima, before Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Maitama, on Thursday. Sirika, who served in the administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari, is facing a six-count amended charge related to abuse of office involving N2.7 billion.

According to reports from the News Agency of Nigeria, EFCC investigations into financial malfeasance allegedly committed by Sirika revealed fraudulent contracts awarded by the ministry under his watch. As part of these investigations, Sirika was detained in Abuja on April 23 by the EFCC.

The former minister was invited for questioning by the Abuja Zonal Command of the commission regarding alleged contract malfeasance. Following interrogation, he was detained at the Formella Street, Wuse 2 Zonal office of the Commission. An anonymous source within the EFCC confirmed that Sirika had met with investigators prior to his detention as part of ongoing investigations into the alleged contract frauds.

Originally scheduled for Tuesday, the arraignment was postponed due to EFCC’s request to amend the charge, resulting in a rescheduled date.

