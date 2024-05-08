Menu
Former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, Faces EFCC Arraignment for Alleged Financial Misconduct

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, along with three others, including his daughter Fatima, before Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Maitama, on Thursday. Sirika, who served in the administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari, is facing a six-count amended charge related to abuse of office involving N2.7 billion.

According to reports from the News Agency of Nigeria, EFCC investigations into financial malfeasance allegedly committed by Sirika revealed fraudulent contracts awarded by the ministry under his watch. As part of these investigations, Sirika was detained in Abuja on April 23 by the EFCC.

The former minister was invited for questioning by the Abuja Zonal Command of the commission regarding alleged contract malfeasance. Following interrogation, he was detained at the Formella Street, Wuse 2 Zonal office of the Commission. An anonymous source within the EFCC confirmed that Sirika had met with investigators prior to his detention as part of ongoing investigations into the alleged contract frauds.

Originally scheduled for Tuesday, the arraignment was postponed due to EFCC’s request to amend the charge, resulting in a rescheduled date.

Previous article
Impeachment: Perish thought of forceful take over of Rivers — PDP tells APC
Next article
In Abia State, Tricycle Operators in Umuahia Protest Weekly Ticket Mandate
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

