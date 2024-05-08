Menu
Search
Subscribe
Infrastructure

“Debt Drains Nigerian Power Sector: Plant Capacity Falls Despite 12,249MW”

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Despite having 27 power plants connected to the National Grid with a combined installed capacity of 12,249 Megawatts, mounting debt totaling N1.3 trillion has severely impacted the operational capacity of generation companies (GenCos).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to the latest data from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), GenCos’ plant availability capacity plummeted to just 34.66 percent or 4,251.81MW in the first quarter of 2024, marking a 7.7 percent decline compared to the same period last year when it stood at 4,605.72MW.

The data reveals fluctuations in plant availability throughout the quarter, with January recording 37 percent (4,459.41MW), followed by a drop in February to 32 percent (3,957.16MW), and a marginal improvement in March to 35 percent (4,338.88MW).

The precarious state of the power sector is further highlighted by the actual energy generated to the national grid, which remains insufficient. In January, February, and March 2024, the grid recorded 3,180.45GWh, 2,642.09GWh, and 3,084.02GWh, respectively.

GenCos attribute the decline in plant capacity availability to poor payments from the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET), resulting in the accumulation of significant debts. The situation has been exacerbated by regulatory measures that prioritize market payments to other participants, as stated in a position paper presented to the Senate Committee on Power.

The GenCos stress the critical importance of capacity payments in sustaining their operations and meeting financial obligations. They call for urgent action to address outstanding debts and ensure full and timely payments from NBET.

Energy market expert, Mr. Lanre Elatuyi, underscores the impact of poor liquidity on plant availability capacity, citing mechanical faults, gas constraints, and inadequate maintenance as contributing factors. He casts doubt on the feasibility of the Minister of Power’s ambitious plan to increase generation to 6,000MW by the end of the year, emphasizing the need for substantial investment and systemic improvements across the sector.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
“Over 4,800 Export Containers Trapped at Lagos Port, Threatening Government Revenue Drive”
Next article
“14-Day Ultimatum Issued to Dangote, Bua, Lafarge, and Others to Address Cement Price Surge”
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Lagos Agricultural Sector Contributes N7 Trillion Annually to GDP

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Lagos State's Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, revealed...

“14-Day Ultimatum Issued to Dangote, Bua, Lafarge, and Others to Address Cement Price Surge”

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
House Summons Cement Manufacturers Over Price Hike The House of...

“Over 4,800 Export Containers Trapped at Lagos Port, Threatening Government Revenue Drive”

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The government's efforts to boost its non-oil revenue face...

Microsoft Set To Close Nigerian Office, 200 Jobs At Risk – Report

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
"Microsoft Considers Closure of African Development Centre in Lagos" Reports...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Lagos Agricultural Sector Contributes N7 Trillion Annually to GDP

Agriculture 0
Lagos State's Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, revealed...

“14-Day Ultimatum Issued to Dangote, Bua, Lafarge, and Others to Address Cement Price Surge”

Infrastructure 0
House Summons Cement Manufacturers Over Price Hike The House of...

“Over 4,800 Export Containers Trapped at Lagos Port, Threatening Government Revenue Drive”

Maritime 0
The government's efforts to boost its non-oil revenue face...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Lagos Agricultural Sector Contributes N7 Trillion Annually to GDP

Kudirat Bukola - 0