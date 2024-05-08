Menu
Court  to Hear Senator Jimoh Ibrahim’s Appeal Against Ondo APC Primary

By: Gbenga Samson

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, an aggrieved aspirant, has taken legal action against the All Progressives Congress (APC), seeking the nullification of the primary election held in the state on April 20.

Senator Ibrahim, who represents Ondo South in the Senate, has approached the Federal High Court in Abuja, alleging irregularities in the primary election that resulted in the nomination of the incumbent governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as the APC’s candidate for the gubernatorial race slated for November 16.

In his petition, Senator Ibrahim, represented by Chief Chris Uche, SAN, accused the APC of violating constitutional provisions and electoral laws during the primary election. He claimed that some delegates eligible to vote for him were deliberately excluded from the accreditation process, rendering the primary election invalid.

Senator Ibrahim is seeking several reliefs, including an order preventing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognizing Governor Aiyedatiwa as the APC’s gubernatorial candidate. He also requested the court to annul the primary election and compel the APC to conduct a fresh one in compliance with constitutional and electoral provisions.

Additionally, Senator Ibrahim urged the court to remove the APC and Governor Aiyedatiwa from the list of participating political parties and candidates for the gubernatorial poll until a lawful primary election is conducted.

During the court session on Wednesday, Senator Ibrahim applied for leave to serve the court processes on the APC and Governor Aiyedatiwa through substituted means, by delivering the documents to any party staff at the APC’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Justice Inyang Ekwo granted the request to serve Governor Aiyedatiwa through the APC and adjourned the case until May 15 for further hearing.

Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

