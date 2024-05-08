Court  to Hear Senator Jimoh Ibrahim’s Appeal Against Ondo APC Primary

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, an aggrieved aspirant, has taken legal action against the All Progressives Congress (APC), seeking the nullification of the primary election held in the state on April 20.

Senator Ibrahim, who represents Ondo South in the Senate, has approached the Federal High Court in Abuja, alleging irregularities in the primary election that resulted in the nomination of the incumbent governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as the APC’s candidate for the gubernatorial race slated for November 16.

In his petition, Senator Ibrahim, represented by Chief Chris Uche, SAN, accused the APC of violating constitutional provisions and electoral laws during the primary election. He claimed that some delegates eligible to vote for him were deliberately excluded from the accreditation process, rendering the primary election invalid.

Senator Ibrahim is seeking several reliefs, including an order preventing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognizing Governor Aiyedatiwa as the APC’s gubernatorial candidate. He also requested the court to annul the primary election and compel the APC to conduct a fresh one in compliance with constitutional and electoral provisions.

Additionally, Senator Ibrahim urged the court to remove the APC and Governor Aiyedatiwa from the list of participating political parties and candidates for the gubernatorial poll until a lawful primary election is conducted.

During the court session on Wednesday, Senator Ibrahim applied for leave to serve the court processes on the APC and Governor Aiyedatiwa through substituted means, by delivering the documents to any party staff at the APC’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Justice Inyang Ekwo granted the request to serve Governor Aiyedatiwa through the APC and adjourned the case until May 15 for further hearing.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...