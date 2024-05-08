Menu
Political parties

Court Restrains PDP from Appointing Replacement for Damagum as Acting National Chairman

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

 

The Federal High Court in Abuja has issued a restraining order against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), preventing the party from appointing or nominating any individual to replace Umar Damagum as its Acting National Chairman. This order follows a suit brought before the court by two party chieftains, Senator Umar Maina and Alhaji Zanna Gaddama.

Justice Peter Lifu, delivering the ruling, granted the plaintiffs’ request for an interim order to maintain Damagum in his position until the substantive suit is heard and determined. The court specifically restrained the PDP and its relevant committees from appointing a replacement for Damagum or according recognition to any other person as Acting National Chairman.

The plaintiffs’ legal team, led by Mr. M. O. Onyilokwu, successfully argued for the interim order, emphasizing the urgency of the matter. Justice Lifu set the hearing for the substantive motion on May 14, 2024, and ordered the plaintiffs to provide an undertaking to pay damages if the court later finds the restraining order unjustified.

This development comes amid calls for Damagum’s resignation by some members of the House of Representatives and demands for his removal from the North-central zone. Despite these agitations, the National Caucus and the National Working Committee of the PDP had extended Damagum’s tenure, expressing confidence in his leadership.

Previous article
In Abia State, Tricycle Operators in Umuahia Protest Weekly Ticket Mandate
Next article
Lagos State Govt Reiterates Demolition Plan for Unapproved Buildings Irrespective of Tribe and Ethnicity
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

