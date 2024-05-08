Countries, Nigeria’s President Tinubu has visited since inauguration

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

President Bola Tinubu and his entourage are poised to return to Nigeria from their European visit today, as announced by Special Adviser Bayo Onanuga via his X handle.

“Welcome Home Mr. President!,” Onanuga shared in his update.

This return on Wednesday marks the conclusion of Tinubu’s 20th foreign trip since assuming office last May, summing up to a total of 96 days spent abroad.

Here’s a breakdown of the countries visited by the President since his inauguration:

1. Paris, France

2. London, United Kingdom

3. Bissau, Guinea-Bissau (twice)

4. Nairobi, Kenya

5. Porto Norvo, Benin Republic

6. New Delhi, India

7. Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates

8. New York, United States of America

9. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

10. Berlin, Germany

11. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

12. Dakar, Senegal

13. Doha, Qatar

14. The Hague, Netherlands

