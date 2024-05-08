Menu
Search
Subscribe
Tinubunomics Policies

Countries, Nigeria’s President Tinubu has visited since inauguration

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

President Bola Tinubu and his entourage are poised to return to Nigeria from their European visit today, as announced by Special Adviser Bayo Onanuga via his X handle.

“Welcome Home Mr. President!,” Onanuga shared in his update.

This return on Wednesday marks the conclusion of Tinubu’s 20th foreign trip since assuming office last May, summing up to a total of 96 days spent abroad.

Here’s a breakdown of the countries visited by the President since his inauguration:

1. Paris, France
2. London, United Kingdom
3. Bissau, Guinea-Bissau (twice)
4. Nairobi, Kenya
5. Porto Norvo, Benin Republic
6. New Delhi, India
7. Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates
8. New York, United States of America
9. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
10. Berlin, Germany
11. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
12. Dakar, Senegal
13. Doha, Qatar
14. The Hague, Netherlands

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Wike remains a bona fide member of PDP, not working against our party — Bode George
Next article
FULL LIST: CBN releases licensed Deposit Money Banks
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Actress, Ovularia Dies At 81

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Elizabeth Evoeme, popularly known as Ovularia...

BREAKING: Army pulls out of Okuama

Naija247news Naija247news -
BOMADI—The Nigerian military has pulled out of Okuama community...

Nigerian Government Dismisses Binance Bribery Allegation as Diversionary Tactic

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
  The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed...

WIke Royalists and Rivers LG chairmen back APC, call for impeachment of Fubara

Iyanuoluwa Lawal Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
The Local Government Area Chairmen in Rivers State have...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian Actress, Ovularia Dies At 81

Lifestyle News 0
May 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Elizabeth Evoeme, popularly known as Ovularia...

BREAKING: Army pulls out of Okuama

Top Stories 0
BOMADI—The Nigerian military has pulled out of Okuama community...

Nigerian Government Dismisses Binance Bribery Allegation as Diversionary Tactic

Investigative News and Reports 0
  The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Nigerian Actress, Ovularia Dies At 81

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0