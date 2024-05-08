Menu
“Bamidele Olumilua University Expels Students Involved in Bullying Incident”

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science, and Technology, located in Ikere Ekiti, has taken decisive action by expelling two female students involved in the bullying of a fellow student, as depicted in a viral video.

According to Mr. Temitope Akinbisoye, the Public Relations Officer of BOUESTI, the university’s stance was made clear in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Akinbisoye highlighted the disturbing nature of the viral video circulating on social media platforms, which showed Miss Opemiposi Precious Bolaji, an 18-year-old 100L Mass Communication student, physically assaulting her colleague, Miss Gloria Ajayi, also a 100L Mass Communication student, in a private hostel outside the University campus.

Expressing strong condemnation for any form of violence or misconduct within the university community, Akinbisoye emphasized that such behavior contradicts the institution’s values and expected standards of respect and dignity.

Following established protocols, the affected students were brought before the Students’ Disciplinary Committee at an emergency meeting convened on Monday, May 6, 2024.

After careful consideration of the committee’s report and recommendations, the University authorities decided to expel Bolaji, who was found guilty of misconduct and a flagrant breach of her matriculation oath for her involvement in physically assaulting her colleague with a stick and issuing threats of bodily harm.

Similarly, Osaro, who provided the stick used in the assault, was also expelled for her complicity in the misconduct and breach of her matriculation oath.

Miss Mistura Adejuwon and Miss Precious Olanrewaju, who recorded the video and shared it on social media, received warnings and advice to report such incidents to the Directorate of Students’ Affairs and the University’s Security Unit rather than escalating them on social media.

Mr. Olawale Ajewole, a 200L Mass Communication student, was cleared of any wrongdoing for attempting to prevent further assault by locking Miss Ajayi inside a room.

Furthermore, the committee and university authorities exonerated Miss Ajayi, the victim of the assault, for not retaliating or engaging in any form of violence against her tormentors, as seen in the viral video.

Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

