“AstraZeneca Seeks Global Withdrawal of COVID-19 Vaccine As Demand dips”

On Tuesday, AstraZeneca announced the worldwide withdrawal of its COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria, citing an abundance of newer and updated vaccines available since the onset of the pandemic. The pharmaceutical company also revealed plans to revoke the marketing authorizations for Vaxzevria within Europe.

The decision to withdraw the vaccine comes amidst a decline in demand for Vaxzevria, which AstraZeneca attributed to the emergence of multiple variant COVID-19 vaccines. As a result, the company has ceased the production and supply of Vaxzevria.

Media reports have highlighted previous admissions by AstraZeneca, acknowledging side-effects associated with the vaccine, including blood clots and low blood platelet counts. The firm submitted its application to withdraw the vaccine on March 5, with the withdrawal taking effect on May 7, according to the Telegraph, which first reported the news.

Additionally, the Serum Institute of India (SII), responsible for producing AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield, halted manufacturing and supply of doses since December 2021, as confirmed by an SII spokesperson.

AstraZeneca, listed on the London Stock Exchange, has diversified its focus to include respiratory syncytial virus vaccines and obesity drugs through strategic deals over the past year. This shift follows a slowdown in growth attributed to declining sales of COVID-19 medicines.

