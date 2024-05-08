Aliko Dangote Foundation, WEF Announce 2024 Class of Dangote Fellows

May 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), in conjunction with the World Economic Forum (WEF) and Forum of Young Global Leaders (YGL), has unveiled gifted and high calibre individuals for the esteemed 2024 class of the World Economic Forum Young Global Leaders (YGL) Dangote Fellows.

ADF and WEF, in a release, said, “With great excitement and anticipation, ADF and WEF announce this year’s cohort, a group of visionary leaders poised to make impactful contributions to global development, innovation, and leadership.

The WEF YGL Dangote Fellowship, a partnership between the Aliko Dangote Foundation and the World Economic Forum, identifies, engages, and supports outstanding individuals under the age of 40 who demonstrate exceptional leadership potential in various fields.

This year’s class, according to ADF and WEF embodies the diverse talents, expertise, and commitment to positive change that characterise the YGL community.

The selected young leaders are: Alloysius Attah, Co-Founder & CEO of Farmerline, Ghana; Angela Oduor Lungati, Executive Director of Ushahidi Inc., Kenya; Judy Sikuza, CEO of the Mandela Rhodes Foundation, South Africa; Lelise Neme Sori, Commissioner at the Ethiopian Environmental Protection Authority, Ethiopia, and Nomasonto Motaung, Deputy Minister in the Presidency Government of South Africa, South Africa.

Others include: Oluwatosin Olaseinde, Founder & CEO of Money Africa, Nigeria; Veda Sunassee, CEO African Leadership University, Mauritius, and Thabile Ngwato, CEO & Co-Founder of Newzroom 405, South Africa.

A statement jointly released by ADF and WEF, indicated that “For the first time, the newly inducted Fellows will convene for a transformative three-day retreat in Geneva, Switzerland, organised by the World Economic Forum Foundation. The retreat aims to provide an unparalleled opportunity for the new class of Young Global Leaders to connect with their peers, deepen their understanding of the YGL community, and align themselves with its core values.

“This gathering underscore the commitment of the Forum of Young Global Leaders to foster collaboration, innovation, and sustainable leadership among the world’s most promising young change-makers.

“We are thrilled to welcome the exceptional individuals who make up the Class of 2024 Aliko Dangote Fellows,” said Fatima Aliko Dangote, Aliko Dangote Foundation Board Trustee member. “Their diverse backgrounds, bold ideas, and unwavering commitment to driving positive change will undoubtedly enrich our community and contribute to shaping a more inclusive and sustainable future for all.

“We believe that these remarkable individuals will not only benefit from the resources and opportunities provided by the WEF YGL Dangote Fellowship but will also leverage their talents and expertise to address some of the most pressing challenges facing our world today,” she added.

Young Global Leaders are selected from a variety of sectors such as business, government, academia, media, non-profit organisations and arts and culture, and from all regions of the world. Young Global Leaders engage in initiatives that address specific challenges of public interest with the objective of shaping a better future

The honour, bestowed each year by the Forum, recognises young leaders from around the world for their professional accomplishments, commitment to society and potential to contribute to shaping the future of the world.

The 2024 honourees will become part of the broader Forum of Young Global Leaders that convene at an Annual Summit, which are integrated into events organised by the World Economic Forum, and organise events of their own, as well as launch and lead their own innovative initiatives and task forces.

These activities enable YGLs to learn from and with each other; build knowledge and engender a better understanding of global challenges and trends, risks and opportunities; and further enhance their unique role as leaders within their own organisations, the World Economic Forum and the broader global community.

Past YGLs include: Uche Pedro, Founder & CEO Bella Online Media, Tokini Peterside, CEO Art X Collective, Oluseun Onigbinde, Co-founder BudgIT, Adebola Williams, CEO Red Media Africa, Dr. Tolu Oni, Associate Professor University of Cape Town & University of Cambridge

Others are: Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, (ex-)CEO Flutterwave (now CEO Fund for Africa’s Future), Lois Auta, Founder & ED Cedar Seed Foundation, Ada Osakwe, Managing Partner Agrolay Ventures, Cynthia Mosunmola Umoru, Founder Honeysuckles PTL Ventures, Simon Kolawole, Founder & CEO Cable Newspaper, Tara Fela-Durotoye, Founder & CEO House of Tara, among many others

Since its inception in 2011, the partnership between the Forum of Young Global Leaders and the Aliko Dangote Foundation has been instrumental in nurturing Africa’s next generation of leaders. Over the past decade, the Foundation’s support has empowered over 115 YGL Dangote Fellows, enabling them to accelerate their impact and catalyse lasting change across the continent and beyond.

The Aliko Dangote Foundation Fellows join a prestigious network of over 1,400 Young Global Leaders from diverse fields including business, government, academia, and civil society. Together, they represent a powerful force for driving positive change and addressing the world’s most pressing challenges.

The Forum of Young Global Leaders, established by the World Economic Forum in 2004, is a unique, multistakeholder community of more than 1,400 outstanding young leaders from around the world. Each year, the Forum recognises the most innovative, enterprising, and socially minded individuals under the age of 40 who are pushing the boundaries of global leadership and making a positive impact on society.

The Aliko Dangote Foundation, established by foremost Nigerian industrialist and humanist Aliko Dangote, is committed to improving the quality of life for people across Africa by supporting initiatives in health and nutrition, education, and economic empowerment.

The World Economic Forum is the International Organisation for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas.(www.naija247news.com).

