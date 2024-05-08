Menu
Lifestyle News

Actress Wofai Fada Affirms Joy Amidst Controversy Surrounding Marriage to Taiwo Cole

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Actress and comedienne Wofai Fada recently expressed profound happiness regarding her union with Taiwo Cole, emphasizing its permanence despite emerging controversies.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Wofai Fada shared delightful pictures of herself and her husband, Taiwo Cole, alongside a declaration affirming the enduring nature of their joy. Amidst the backdrop of speculations surrounding their marriage, she expressed gratitude to her team for their support.

The couple exchanged vows in a traditional wedding ceremony held in Ugep, Cross River State, last Saturday, captivating fans with their love story.

Accompanied by both photos and videos of the romantic proposal, Wofai Fada conveyed heartfelt appreciation for the sweetness of love and wholeheartedly accepted Taiwo Cole’s proposal, embracing the promise of a happily ever after.

However, amidst the celebratory atmosphere, a letter from the Cole family surfaced, casting doubt on the union.

In a statement attributed to the family patriarch, Kunle Cole, the Cole family distanced themselves from the marriage, emphasizing their lack of awareness and consent regarding the wedding plans.

The letter explicitly stated that the family did not endorse or support the marriage of their son, Taiwo Olakitan Cole, cautioning against any assumptions of newfound family members arising from the purported event.

Nevertheless, undeterred by the familial discord, Wofai Fada continued to share glimpses of the traditional marriage rites on her social media platforms, maintaining an aura of joy amidst the uncertainty.

Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

