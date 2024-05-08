Access Pensions records 70% revenue growth, declares N2.20k dividend

Access Pensions has announced a 70 per cent surge in revenue, with turnover rising to N12.3 billion in 2023 from N7 billion in 2022.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The company’s profit before tax and profit after tax mirrored this growth trend, soaring by around 70 per cent each.

Also the company’s Assets Under Management (AUM) increased by 25 per cent to reach N1.20 trillion.

Shareholders commended the dividend distribution, which increased from N1.10k per share in 2022 to N2.20k per share.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos, Access Pensions’ Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dave Uduanu, attributed this performance to a series of growth initiatives implemented by the company.

He stated: “The company recorded a turnover of N12.3 billion up from N7 billion in 2022. This represents about a 70 per cent increase, and the profit before tax and profit after tax increased by about 70 percent as well. But more importantly, the dividend doubled from N1.10k in 2022 to N2.20k, showcasing the company’s strong performance.”

Mr. Obinna Anyanwu, an independent shareholder, expressed his satisfaction with the company’s performance. He praised the smooth conduct of the AGM and commended the financial statements for 2023, describing them as encouraging and indicative of promising prospects.

Anyanwu stated: “I am quite excited; it was a great moment for me. We had a smooth AGM with almost all shareholders in agreement, supporting all motions and receiving the financial statements for 2023. Personally, I studied it page by page and word for word. The performance is quite encouraging, showing us what is to come in the future.”

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...