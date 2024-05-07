Menu
Three Persons Injured, Houses Destroyed In Plateau Rainstorm

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Official says three persons were injured and over 200 houses were damaged following a rainstorm in Miango District of Bassa Local Government of Plateau.

Mr Nuhu Nga, Publicity Secretary, Miango Youth Development Association, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the sad incident occurred on Monday afternoon.

Nga listed affected structures to include; residential houses, a clinic, schools, shops, and livestock pens.

The publicity secretary said that the rainstorm also uprooted some economic trees and left many people stranded.

He said that valuables such as documents, household products, cement, and many other items were destroyed by the rampaging rainstorm.

“Although no life was lost, three people were injured and have been taken to hospital for treatment.

“Currently, some affected persons have found refuge in neighbors’ houses.

“The damages caused by the rainstorm further put the Miango people, who have over the years suffered violent attacks and displacement of persons, in a more precarious situation.

“We call on the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the Local Government Council to come to assist the affected persons.

"We are also appealing to non-governmental organizations and well-meaning individuals to, as a matter of urgency, come to the aid of the affected persons as the rainy season intensifies," he said.

Azonuchechi Chukwu
