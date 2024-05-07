Technical Glitches Hit Access Bank As Nigerians Lament Inaccessibility To Their Monies

Nigerians Express Frustration Over Access Bank’s Persistent Network Issues**

Nigerians, particularly customers of Access Bank, have voiced their frustration as the bank grapples with ongoing network glitches, rendering many unable to access their funds.

According to reports gathered by Naija247news, thousands of customers have experienced difficulties accessing the bank’s website and mobile app, hindering electronic transfers and everyday financial transactions.

Vincent Ekpo, a user, shared his experience, stating, “Hello Chacha, I was unable to sign in all through yesterday, but it’s fine now. Thanks.”

Chidera Obed also took to social media, tweeting, “@accessbank_help @myaccessbank I made an airtime purchase and I haven’t been credited. I humbly request the issues be looked into and my phone line credited or better still refund the money. Thanks.”

Similarly, another user, Kane Lawson, expressed frustration over delayed transfer credits, tweeting, “@accessbank_help Please I did a transfer from my Stanbic account to Access Bank, though I’ve gotten a debit alert from @StanbicIBTC. Access has not credited me. @access_more.”

Samuel added to the chorus of complaints, stating, “Access bank has a serious issue right now. I had an unsuccessful transfer and got debited, but till now no reversal.”

In a distressing development, a statement issued on Monday by a user, PIDOMNIGERIA, recounted a tragic incident where a father’s inability to transfer funds using Access Bank’s mobile app reportedly led to the death of his daughter.

Reportedly, the daughter, admitted to the emergency unit of an undisclosed hospital, was left unattended due to the parents’ inability to pay for her medical bills, attributed to the bank’s mobile app failure on May 5, 2023.

The PIDOMNIGERIA statement lamented, “A single dad follower of mine who works offshore and who is currently at work just reached out to me this morning crying bitterly. Failure of Access Bank @myaccessbank App to function since yesterday has made him lose his 9-year-old daughter in a medical emergency. 💔💔😭😭.”

