Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market declines by 0.89% amidst profit taking

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

May 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian stock market on Monday declined admits profit taking in 18 stocks,

The All Share Index dropped by 0.89% to close at 98,703.68 points from the previous close of 99,587.25 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by N500 billion to close at N55.823 trillion from the previous close of N56.323 trillion.

An aggregate of 421.7 million units of shares were traded in 10,624 deals, valued at N8.95 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 38 equities emerged as gainers against 18 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

The Insurance stocks of Guinea and Cornerstone led other price decliners as they shed 10.00% each of their share prices.

OANDO, NASCON and Wema Bank among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.94%, 9.94 and 9.42% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Airtel Africa tops decliners, shedding 10.00% of its price to close at N1,980.00 from the previous close of N2,200.00.

Berger Paints and IMG among other gainers also shed their share prices by 9.85% and 9.82% respectively

Volume Drivers

ACCESSCORP traded about 98 million units of its shares in 1,209 deals, valued at N1.76 billion.

UBA traded about 40 million units of its shares in 839 deals, valued at N1.07 billion.

GTCO about 35.9 million units of its shares in 740 deals, valued at N1.49 billion.(www.naija247news.com).

Nigerian Government Caps Electricity Sales to Neighboring Countries at 6%
DMO offers 2 savings bonds at N1,000 per unit
Azonuchechi Chukwu
