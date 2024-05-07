“Rivers State APC Calls for Impeachment of Governor Fubara Over Controversial Remarks”

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued a directive to the state House of Assembly, under the leadership of Martin Amaewhule, to promptly initiate the impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminialayi Fubara. This directive was conveyed by the state caretaker committee (CTC) of the party, headed by Tony Okocha, in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Tuesday, May 7.

The party’s call for action comes in response to Governor Fubara’s recent comments regarding President Tinubu’s involvement in the state’s crisis. Governor Fubara’s remarks, made over the weekend in the presence of former military Governor of the State, HRM Alfred Diete Spiff, suggested a dismissal of the authority of the House of Assembly in the state. This stance has prompted the party to take decisive action.

