Presidency Acknowledges Seyi Tinubu’s Board Membership in Contractor for Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

The Nigerian presidency has launched a robust defense against former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, following his criticism of the Bola Tinubu government over the awarding of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway construction contract to Hitech, a company linked to the Chagoury family.

Atiku had raised objections to the Nigerian government’s decision to grant the contract to Hitech Construction Company, alleging familial connections between the Chagourys and the company. He specifically pointed out that President Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu, serves on the board of the company.

In response, the Presidency, through a statement issued on Monday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, countered Atiku’s claims by highlighting the former Vice President’s own business entanglements during his tenure in office.

Onanuga pointed out that Atiku, during his tenure as Vice President from 1999 to 2007, maintained business ties with Intels, a company that secured major port concession deals. This, according to Onanuga, raises questions of conflict of interest and ethical breaches.

Furthermore, Onanuga referenced Atiku’s role as Chairman of the National Council on Privatisation, where he allegedly approved the sale of over 145 state-owned enterprises to his acquaintances. He emphasized Atiku’s previous statements indicating his intention to continue such practices if elected.

The statement also addressed Atiku’s allegations regarding Seyi Tinubu’s board membership at CDK, a tiles manufacturing company, emphasizing Seyi’s right to engage in legitimate business activities within the bounds of the law.

Onanuga stressed that Seyi Tinubu’s position on the CDK board, which predates his father’s presidency, does not conflict with Hitech Construction Company’s involvement in the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project. He deemed Atiku’s criticisms as politically motivated and lacking in substance.

The statement further highlighted the transformative potential of projects like the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway in boosting economic growth and prosperity across coastal states and the nation at large. It emphasized President Tinubu’s commitment to infrastructure development and economic revitalization, positioning Nigeria for sustained growth and prosperity.

In conclusion, the presidency called out Atiku’s campaign of calumny against projects aimed at driving economic progress, stressing President Tinubu’s vision for a $1 trillion economy and the implementation of innovative economic programs and critical infrastructure projects to achieve this goal.

