Nollywood Actor Kanayo Kanayo O. Kanayo officially welcomes son to the Industry

May 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Legendary actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo officially presents his first son, Clinton Onyeze, as he makes his debut in the Nollywood industry.

Before the commencement of a movie shoot, the prominent actor addressed the crew and formally introduced his son to everyone, announcing his roles as Assistant Production Manager and Personal Assistant.

He emphasized the importance of treating his son as a fellow crew member rather than showing favoritism, as he would be compensated for his work.

The actor mentioned that his son recently graduated from Babcock University and is interning to gain experience in filmmaking and management.

He encouraged his colleagues and followers to offer similar opportunities to their children, fostering a deeper appreciation for the industry.

In his words: “We resumed filming today. My son, Clinton, Onyeze Mbaise, joins us as Assistant Production Manager & my Personal Assistant. He is an intern to understudy Film making and Management before proceeding for further studies. We should let our children work in our organisations or other establishments to appreciate industry. Kudos Onyeze. Welcome on board Simpliciter Associates Productions”. (www.naija247news.com).

