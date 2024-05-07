Menu
Tinubunomics Policies

Nigeria’s VP Shettima Absence Shifts Representation at US-Africa Business Summit

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Vice President Kashim Shettima, initially designated to represent President Bola Tinubu at the 2024 US-Africa Business Summit hosted by the Corporate Council on Africa, has faced an unexpected diversion from his plans.

Shettima was slated to join political and business leaders from Africa, the United States, and beyond for the summit, which encompasses high-level dialogues, networking sessions, and plenaries. Scheduled from May 6 to May 9, 2024, the event holds significant promise for fostering economic cooperation and exploring investment opportunities between the US and African nations.

However, a statement from his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, on Monday disclosed that a technical fault with the VP’s aircraft prompted the alteration in plans.

Nkwocha explained that the Vice President had to adhere to the advice of the managers of the Presidential Air Fleet, necessitating a change in representation.

In lieu of Shettima, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, will now stand in for President Bola Tinubu at the Summit.

“The Vice President will continue with other national duties,” the statement affirmed.

The summit, set to convene at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, is anticipated to witness the participation of numerous African heads of state, including President Joseph Boakai of Liberia, President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, President Joao Lourenço of Angola, President Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi of Botswana, President José Maria Neves of Cabo Verde, and Deputy Prime Minister Nthomeng Majara of Lesotho.

With its overarching goal to enhance economic cooperation and tap into investment prospects between the United States and African nations, the US-Africa Business Summit holds immense significance for bolstering bilateral ties and advancing shared economic interests.

"Bola Tinubu-Led Gov't Denies Plans for Foreign Military Bases in Nigeria"
Presidency Acknowledges Seyi Tinubu's Board Membership in Contractor for Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

