Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

Nigerian Government Caps Electricity Sales to Neighboring Countries at 6%

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Nigerian government has enacted a directive imposing a 6% limit on electricity sales to neighboring countries, including Niger Republic, Benin Republic, and Togo.

The order, issued by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to the System Operator (SO) within the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), was signed by the commission’s Chairman, Sanusi Garba, and Vice Chairman, Musiliu Oseni. Dated April 29, 2024, the directive came into effect on May 1, 2024.

According to the NERC, the order, valid for an initial six-month period, is in line with Section 116 of the Electricity Act 2023. It aims to enhance electricity supply and financial sustainability within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) by gradually transitioning to cost-reflective tariffs.

Under the directive, the SO is mandated to develop a pro-rata load-shedding scheme within seven days to ensure equitable load allocation to all stakeholders, including off-takers, Distribution Companies (DisCos), international customers, and eligible customers. Additionally, hourly readings of off-take by market participants must be logged and published, with enforcement of sanctions for any violations.

Furthermore, the maximum load allocation to international off-takers is capped at 6% of total available grid generation. Generating plants are limited to nominating up to 10% of their available generation capacity to international off-takers, with exceptions subject to commission approval.

The order also prohibits the recognition of any capacity addition in bilateral transactions between generators and off-takers without explicit commission approval. It mandates the installation of integrated IoT meters at all off-take and delivery points within three months to provide real-time visibility of electricity transactions.

Additionally, the SO and Market Operator are required to submit schedules and copies of all bilateral contracts administered through the grid, seeking commission approval for any new transactions.

By instituting these measures, the Nigerian government aims to ensure transparency, fairness, and sustainability in electricity transactions while minimizing disruptions to domestic supply obligations. The directive underscores the government’s commitment to fostering a robust and accountable energy sector that serves the interests of all stakeholders.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Nigerian Labour Faces Uphill Battle for Justice by Owei Lakemfa
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Labour Faces Uphill Battle for Justice by Owei Lakemfa

Naija247news Naija247news -
  This year's May Day served as a poignant reminder...

Fubara: The Fallacy of Succession: Lessons from Nigeria’s Political Landscape by Dele Sobowale

Naija247news Naija247news -
**Opinion: In the realm of Nigerian politics, the attempt to...

Unveiling the Depths of Corruption: Yahaya Bello’s Alleged Embezzlement Scheme

Naija247news Naija247news -
  As allegations of corruption continue to rock Nigeria's political...

In Nigeria, judicial appointments have become network of corruption, by Chidi Odinkalu

Naija247news Naija247news -
“Fools at the top would cause damage to any...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian Labour Faces Uphill Battle for Justice by Owei Lakemfa

Nigerianism 0
  This year's May Day served as a poignant reminder...

Fubara: The Fallacy of Succession: Lessons from Nigeria’s Political Landscape by Dele Sobowale

Nigerianism 0
**Opinion: In the realm of Nigerian politics, the attempt to...

Unveiling the Depths of Corruption: Yahaya Bello’s Alleged Embezzlement Scheme

Opinion 0
  As allegations of corruption continue to rock Nigeria's political...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading