Niger-Delta Group Advocates Navy-Private Security Synergy in Pipeline Security

The Niger-Delta Renaissance Network, a concerned group, has called for enhanced cooperation between the Nigerian Navy and private security firms in securing pipelines, particularly in the Niger Delta region, following the release of an apprehended oil vessel by a private security outfit.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Senior Comrade Gabriel Aniete, the group expressed dismay over the release of an oil vessel seized by a private security firm contracted to monitor pipeline vandalism and oil theft. It emphasized the importance of synergy between the Navy and private security outfits to ensure maximum productivity in safeguarding Nigeria’s coastal lines.

The group highlighted the urgency of the matter, citing the recent incident involving the arrest and subsequent release of a ship illegally transporting crude oil. It condemned the vessel’s release as an unpatriotic act that deprived Nigeria of its valuable resources.

In response to the incident, the group noted that the President had reportedly ordered the re-arrest of the vessel and initiated a comprehensive investigation. Speculating on the vessel’s release, the group suggested that the Navy may have intervened to collect samples for laboratory testing.

The group corroborated the incident with personnel from the private security company involved in the vessel’s interception. It emphasized the necessity of a thorough investigation into the matter to hold accountable those responsible for oil theft and collusion within the Nigerian Navy.

Furthermore, the group referenced a past petition submitted to President Tinubu by Concerned Nigerians, urging an investigation into government officials allegedly involved in corrupt practices, including oil theft. The petition underscored the need for accountability and collaboration between private security firms and the Navy in combating oil theft and diversion.

