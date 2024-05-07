Naira depreciates to N1,410/$ in parallel market

May 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira yesterday depreciated to N1,410 per dollar in the parallel market, from N1,395 per dollar last weekend.

However, the Naira appreciated in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market, NAFEM, to N1,354.21 per dollar.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for NAFEM rose to N1,354.21per dollar from N1,400.4 per dollar last week Friday, indicating N46.19 appreciation for the naira.

The market recorded an intraday high of N1,441 per dollar and an intraday low of N1,285 per dollar resulting in a margin of N156 per dollar. The volume of dollars traded (turnover) in the market declined by 58 percent to $84.83 million from $201.88 million traded the previous day.

Consequently, the margin between the parallel market and NAFEM rates widened to N55.79 per dollar from N5.4 per dollar last Friday.(www.naija247news.com).

