LASU Beats 52 Universities To Win National Competition

May 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Law students from the Lagos State University have emerged winners of the National Inter Faculty Competition.

The competition which attracted participants from universities across the country, was organised by the Redeemers University in Osun State.

This was revealed by the LASU handle on X on May 4, 2024, tweeting as @LASUOfficial.

The competition which was tagged, ‘The Legal and Ethical Implication of Emerging Technology,’ was divided into the essay, asynchronous debate, memorial writing, and mooting stages.

The competition comprised multiple rounds, challenging participants’ critical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and teamwork.

Kodjovi Daniel represented the school in the essay writing stage. Aina Ayomide and Abdulquadri Ajeniya represented LASU in the debate stage, while Bolajoko Animasaun and Akinrinde Fredrick.

In his remarks, the President, Student Advocate Association at LASU, Akinwunmi David, noted that the victory of the institution is a “testament to the hard work, dedication, and brilliance of our students. They have once again demonstrated their intellectual prowess and made us immensely proud.”

The competition with the theme, ‘Clash of Thoughts’, had contestants from the University of Lagos, University of Ibadan, Ekiti State University, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta; Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe, among others.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had announced a reward of N10 million for LASU’s overall best-graduating student of the 2021/2022 academic session, Aminat Yusuf.

The beneficiary graduated with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 5.0 from the varsity’s Faculty of Law.

“As a token of her brilliance, I will be giving her a token donation of N5 million and the state government will give her an additional donation of N5 million,” Sanwo-Olu said while announcing the reward at the convocation ceremony at the school campus in Ojo.(www.naija247news.com).

