“Lagos PDP Reflects on Past Failures, Eyes Reconciliation for 2027 Electoral Bid”

“Party Leaders Convene to Address Internal Strife and Chart a Path Forward for Electoral Success”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a recent gathering convened by PDP stalwart Tony Ogungbe in Ikeja, the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) engaged in a critical evaluation of its consistent electoral setbacks, particularly in the aftermath of the last year’s gubernatorial elections. The meeting, attended by prominent figures such as Dr. Bimbo Ogunkelu, Chief Olabode George, Alhaji Muritala Ashorobi, and David Aivoji, focused on dissecting the root causes of the party’s electoral failures and charting a path forward.

The absence of former gubernatorial candidate Jide Adediran (Jandor) and his group was noted during the session. The participants acknowledged the urgent need for introspection and resolved to embark on a comprehensive reconciliation process in preparation for the 2027 elections.

The gathering highlighted the persistent challenges of disunity and internal strife within the Lagos PDP, which have significantly hindered its electoral prospects. Key figures within the party, including Chief Olabode George, emphasized the imperative of fostering unity and inclusivity to bolster the party’s chances in future elections.

The historical context of the PDP’s electoral struggles in Lagos was revisited, with particular emphasis on its inability to contend with the entrenched structure of the ruling APC under the leadership of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Despite occasional gains and notable candidates, such as Jimi Agbaje, the party has consistently fallen short due to factors including leadership instability, defections, and internal conflicts.

Looking ahead, the consensus among PDP leaders is the urgent need for internal restructuring and a concerted effort towards reconciliation. The meeting concluded with a commitment to address past grievances, promote inclusivity, and forge a stronger, more cohesive party ahead of the 2027 elections.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...