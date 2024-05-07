Menu
Search
Subscribe
JAMB

JAMB releases results of additional 531 candidates

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 7, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released additional 531 results of the recently conducted Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), taking the total number of results released to 1,842,897.

This is contained in a statement by the Public Communication Advisor of the Board, Dr Fabian Benjamin on Tuesday in Abuja.

Benjamin said the Board had proceeded with the screening of over 64,000 withheld results due to cases of examination misconduct.

“In the course of the exercise, other cases of examination misconduct were also established to make a tally of 92 from the 81 initially discovered,“he said.

He said the Board is also looking at cases of unverified candidates and would soon come up with a position.

He added that the attention of the Board had been drawn to some fallacious publications purporting that an unknown candidate, who did not sit for the Board’s 2024 UTME obtained scores.

Benjamin described this as fake, malicious and a calculated attempt to undermine the integrity of the Board, while urging the public to disregard such publications.

He said that the publication which levels such a grievous allegation, has no details of the candidate for proper verification.

“The Board is not surprised as this is the season of mischief makers, who would want to deceive gullible candidates.

“The examination template of the Board is designed with the highest sense of responsibility and is not an allocation platform where scores are doled out to candidates.

“It is most unfortunate that anybody could even believe such narration or that the story could even gain traction given the Board’s integrity.

“This again has gone to further vindicate the Board’s stance that candidates should desist from disclosing their classified details to third-parties,” he said.

He said that in investigating some of these allegations, the Board discovered that some of these mischief makers copy results sent to other candidates.

“They then edit the details sent to them and then parade this as emanating from the Board.

“The Board challenges any candidate, parent or anybody with such a claim to prove it wrong by coming forward with the details of such claims, and the phone number with which such results were conveyed,“he said.

He said that this development would only propel the Board to further tighten the process of checking its results to make it more personalized.

Benjamin said it would be stringent when it should actually be a simple and straightforward exercise.

“The Board reiterated that neither its results nor any of its processes have been compromised.

“Hence, it will continue to protect the integrity of its systems against such malicious actors, who are hell-bent on creating confusion where none existed,” he said.

Benjamin said that the Board will add more features like registration number to the existing UTME Result checking process going forward, to make it extra difficult for anybody to edit.

He urged candidates to securely keep their details secure, noting that for if they were found associating with any of these mischievous elements, they would be treated as collaborators.

The spokesman said that the method of checking the 2024 UTME remained sending UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 and not through any other process.

He, therefore, said the result at the moment is not on the Board’s website.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Edo Police Arrest 2 Women, Others Who Stripped Lady Naked Over Alleged Phone Theft
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Edo Police Arrest 2 Women, Others Who Stripped Lady Naked Over Alleged Phone Theft

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Edo State Police Command have arrested...

Nollywood Actor Kanayo Kanayo O. Kanayo officially welcomes son to the Industry

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Legendary actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo officially...

Rema celebrates 24th birthday in Los Angeles

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Afrobeats superstar, Divine Ikubor, popularly known...

I regret bleaching my skin – Toke Makinwa

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress Toke Makinwa says her...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Edo Police Arrest 2 Women, Others Who Stripped Lady Naked Over Alleged Phone Theft

CrimeWatch 0
May 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Edo State Police Command have arrested...

Nollywood Actor Kanayo Kanayo O. Kanayo officially welcomes son to the Industry

Lifestyle News 0
May 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Legendary actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo officially...

Rema celebrates 24th birthday in Los Angeles

Lifestyle News 0
May 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Afrobeats superstar, Divine Ikubor, popularly known...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading