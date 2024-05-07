Menu
JAMB

JAMB Releases Results of 531 Candidates, Total Hits 1,842,897

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

 

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the release of the results of 531 candidates who participated in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), bringing the total number of released results to 1,842,897.

Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the Board’s Public Communication Advisor, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday, May 7, in Abuja.

Benjamin stated that the Board had commenced the screening of over 64,000 withheld results due to cases of examination misconduct. Additionally, during the process, 92 cases of examination misconduct were uncovered, an increase from the initial 81 discovered.

Furthermore, the Board is currently addressing cases of unverified candidates and will provide updates soon.

Benjamin also addressed false publications alleging that an unknown candidate who did not sit for the 2024 UTME obtained scores. He described these claims as fake, malicious, and an attempt to undermine the Board’s integrity, urging the public to disregard such misinformation.

The statement emphasized that the Board’s examination template is meticulously designed with a high sense of responsibility and integrity. Benjamin reiterated the Board’s commitment to protecting the integrity of its systems against malicious actors seeking to create confusion.

In response to allegations of result tampering, Benjamin highlighted that some mischief-makers copied results sent to other candidates, edited the details, and presented them as originating from the Board. He challenged anyone with such claims to provide evidence to refute the Board’s stance.

Looking ahead, the Board plans to enhance the UTME result checking process by adding more features like registration numbers to make it more secure and less susceptible to tampering.

Candidates were reminded to follow the official method of checking their 2024 UTME results by sending UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019, as the results are not currently available on the Board’s website. Additionally, candidates were cautioned against associating with mischievous elements, as they would face consequences for collaboration.

As the Board continues its efforts to ensure the integrity of its examination processes, it remains committed to safeguarding the interests of all stakeholders in the education sector.

Gbenga Samson
