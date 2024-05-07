I’m only interested in good governance, not blaming past administration- Otti

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State said that his administration is not fighting anybody but only interested in recovering looted funds and achieving good governance.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Otti stated this at Nvosi during a solidarity visit by various groups and supporters of the Member representing Isialangwa South state constituency, Chief Rowland Chinwend.

He explained that what he wants is the progress and development of Abia state, stressing that if the immediate past administration will refund the N10 billion spent on the airport if project is not found.

He disclosed that his administration would soon commence a medical city project in Abia which would attract people with serious health issues to the state for adequate medical care.

Otti insisted that all his administration is doing in the state is just a rehearsal as he is more committed to delivering democracy dividends in his second year.

He described the solidarity visit by Hon. Chinwendu and his group of supporters as a good omen and thanked the lawmaker for his support in the State House of Assembly.

He further disclosed that they have been working together since the inception of the 8th Assembly.

He said, “I established forensic audit of our account as soon as I was sworn in and the report turns out that a lot of money was looted , stolen brazenly and part of the one I mentioned was the N10 billion Abia airport project. They started insulting me. If you follow what is happening in the media, you would know that what I said is true.

“We are looking for our money. If we are not able to find the airport, they would have to refund us our money. We are not pursing anybody, they should refund the money they stole, let’s use it to work for our people.

“Our place must develop. We will continue to build road , we will continue to be cleaning up the environment, we will continue to create jobs , we will continue to put our state on the map.

Related News

Labour Party stakeholders pass vote of confidence on Gov. Otti

Imo ex-gov, Ihedioha visits Otti

Pretrial hearing begins in Sen Orji’s N1.5bn defamation suit against Apugo

“Our educational system must be completely revamped, our hospital system must not only work but will be to that level where the rest of the world is today.”

In his speech, the Member representing Isialangwa South State Constituency ,Hon. Rowland Chiwendu noted that the people of Isiala Ngwa South sent him to the House to represent their interest with its democracy dividends,stressing that he cannot afford to be seen as an opposition to the Governor, who is from the same council area with himself.

The lawmaker, while commending Otti for the ongoing reconstruction of Umuikaa-Umuene road, among other projects in the area, said that he brought his supporters to identify with him and tell him that they are proud of his achievements in office.

In their remarks, the Commissioner for Local Goverment and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Uzo Nwachukwu and Mayor of Isiala Ngwa South LGA, Dr. Elelenta Nwambuisi Elele noted that the coming of Governor at this time is divine and described the Otti as a leader who is on a divine mission to rebuild the state for the better.

On their part, Chairman of Isiala Ngwa South LGA, Chief Ifeanyi Isikaku and Mr Henry Ori thanked God for bringing Governor Alex Otti to rebuild Abia which they said they were happy that the governor has turned Abia into a construction site.

He added that Abia is today setting the pace for other states to follow.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...